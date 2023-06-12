Luxurious properties are something that top Bollywood actors regularly invest in, and Mumbai has several hotspots frequented by film enthusiasts and fans alike to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A video went viral on social media over the weekend of actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone inspecting their under construction house at Bandra, Mumbai. This isn't their first house, as they also have a 4 BHK apartment at Prabhadevi, worth INR 20 crore, and a bungalow in Satirje, Alibaug, costing INR 22 crore.

Infact, luxurious properties are something that top Bollywood actors regularly invest in, and Mumbai has several hotspots frequented by film enthusiasts and fans alike to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors. Here's a look at five actors and their prime properties in the city of dreams.

1. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

One of the most recognized power couples of Bollywood, forever energetic Ranveer Singh and the clam and composed Deepika Padukone recently bought a sea facing quadruplex apartment in Sagar Resham Co-Operative Housing Society at Bandra Bandstand, Mumbai. Located next to SRK's Mannat, its costs INR 119 crore. The lavish property is spread over four floors from the 16th to 19th floor of the building, approximately 11,266 sq ft area.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

When a first timer visits Mumbai, clicking a photo outside Mannat is one of the must do's of their holiday. At 27,000 sq ft with several bedrooms, a library, a gymnasium, an auditorium- this major tourist attraction was designed by SRK's wife Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer. The mansion has 6 floors and costs approximately INR 200 crores. A bit out of our budget.

3. Hrithik Roshan

The superstar with probably the most enviable physique in Bollywood has a penthouse on the Juhu-Versova Link Road worth INR 97.5 crore. At 38,000 sq ft, it's located at Mannat Apartments in Andheri West. The Roshans also own prime properties in Juhu, a bungalow and a farmhouse in Lonavla.

4. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

The actor who's latest release Bloody Daddy is streaming now, has a duplex apartment on the 42nd and 43rd floor at Three Sixty West in Worli, Mumbai. , With a breath-taking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Kapoor paid around INR 56 crore for it. He also has another property in Praneta Building which is worth INR 30 crore.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor bought purchased a classy apartment spread over three floors and 4,000 sq ft, worth INR 39 crore in the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVDP) Scheme area, making her neighbours with the likes of Big B and Ajay Devgn.