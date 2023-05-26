If we look away from the Khans and the other A-listers of Bollywood, stars from the South make a lot of moolah from their movie fees along with the endorsements and events that they are part of, which means when it comes to purchasing houses, they can pay whatever amount is needed to make their mini palaces.

The unexpected massive success of RRR and KGF started discussions of whether Bollywood had been overtaken by their counterparts in the South and whether the Hindi film industry needed to have a relook at the way they were making massy films for the cinemas. Regardless, it opened up a whole new class of cinema to Indian audiences who enjoyed the action and masala that these films provided them with.

If we look away from the Khans and the other A-listers of Bollywood, stars from the South make a lot of moolah from their movie fees along with the endorsements and events that they are part of, which means when it comes to purchasing houses, they can pay whatever amount is needed to make their mini palaces. Here are 5 actors from South India with luxurious homes.

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most successful actors from South India and gave an exceptional performance as the antagonist in The Family Man 2 opposite Manoj Bajpayee. According to certain reports, she had bought a duplex flat for INR 7.8 crore in the upmarket Jayabheri Orange County, Hyderabad. She also has a luxurious house in Jubilee Hills which is worth approximately INR 100 crore.

2. Allu Arjun

Already a popular and influential actor, Allu Arjun became a viral sensation and much talked about actor after his role in Pushpaa. He stays in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, known as one of the most expensive areas there.

3. Kamal Hassan

Kamal Haasan is one of the most respected actors of Indian cinema and also one of the highest paid. He has two apartments in Chennai which are worth INR 19 crore approximately.

4. Rajinikanth

They say when Google needs some information, they dial Rajnikanth. But jokes apart, he is one of few actors who has enjoyed a successful career for over four decades and has a frenzied fan following in India. Rajnikanth reportedly stays in Poes Garden, Chennai and house is worth INR 35 crore.

5. Akkineni Nagarjuna

Over the last few decades Nagarjuna has been part of varied projects, even being part of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Foolowers of Hindi cinema would also remember his gripping role in the gritty Shiva, director Ram Gopal Verma in the 90s. Staying in Hyderabad, his house is reportedly worth INR 42 crore.