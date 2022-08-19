Actor Anchal Singh And The Art Of Playing The Obsessive Lover

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Actor Anchal Singh's journey in the entertainment industry began when she was approached for an ad for Dena Bank and till date she has done over 300 TV commercials for various brands such as Asian Paints, Ponds, Garnier and Hyundai. She has also been part of various print campaigns for brands like Coke, Lays and Horlicks.

Instagram Actor Anchal Singh

She was part of the crime web series Undekhi (2020) but what made the audience sit up and take notice was her role as Purva, an obsessed lover and sinister daughter of an ominous politician (Saurabh Shukla), in Netflix's hit thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

For a change, it was the male lead (Tahir Raj Bhasin) who was portrayed as the victim of her whims and fancies. For anyone who has seen the series, Anchal establishes herself as a powerful, thinking actor who stands out in a sea of talent in the industry. It would be but natural to see comparisons with her coming up whenever a top actress fails at delivering on similar roles in the future, because merely screaming, shouting and twisting your neck do not make an obsessive lover.

For the sixth edition of Entrepreneur's Creative Inc, we recognize 25 creative artists and brand builders selected on the basis of qualitative analysis and consideration from industry leaders and Entrepreneur India Editors, who reviewed hundreds of nominations – under the cultural economy. The people featured in the ensuing pages are the champions of the value of design excellence. How some of these creators are using design to address some of society's most pressing problems showcases their potential for the future. Our ambition with this issue is to explore what role design and creativity play to make a better world.