Actors from the film industry are known to own multiple houses, both in India and abroad. While most of the Bollywood stars have a home in Mumbai, they also have homes which they have bought outside the country, with London and Dubai becoming hotspots for such purchases. Increasingly, star kids too have started owning their own properties from the money they earn from their movies, web series and several endorsements.

Just ahead of her much talked about acting debut, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is the latest one to join this group. Suhana has bought three houses along with a large portion of land in the Alibaug region for INR 12.91 crore. The farm land is situated in the Thal village area.

A 15 minute drive from Alibaug, Thal village also has a property owned by SRK, which includes a helipad and swimming pool. Suhana is slated to make her debut with director Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of the Archie comics, which shall release on Netflix.

Here are some other star kids who have invested in properties over the last few years:

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor bought purchased a classy apartment spread over three floors and 4,000 sq ft, worth INR 39 crore in the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVDP) Scheme area, making her neighbours with the likes of Big B and Ajay Devgn.

Tiger Shroff

Action and martial arts star Tiger Shroff, son of actor Jackie Shroff, bought a home at Rustomjee Paramount, Khar West, in Mumbai. The gated community has a base price of INR 5 crore, and faces the Arabian Sea. Amenities that are available include a gym, star gazing deck and an artificial rock climbing area.

Arjun Kapoor

Producer Boney Kapoor's son, actor Arjun Kapoor owns a luxury flat in Mumbai, which cost him around INR 20 crores.

Alia Bhatt

One of the top stars and performers of her generation, Alia Bhatt, daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt had bought a condo in Bandra's Vastu Pali Hill project on the fifth floor. According to certain newspaper reports, she bought it for INR 32 crores.