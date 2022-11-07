Catch Brings On-Board Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar For Its New Campaign

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DS Spiceco, a part of the DS Group, has launched a new campaign for Catch Salts & Spices, highlighting its new positioning #KyunkiKhanaSirfKhanaNahiHota. Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative, the campaign highlights the thought that food encompasses a plethora of creations- memories, bonds, tradition and values, thereby bringing the brand closer to a consumer's daily life.

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in a still from the ad.

The brand has roped in Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar to establish this concept and further emphasize on the underlying thought that food is a language which is used to express a myriad of emotions.

"We Indians not just enjoy food, we relish it. I am pleased to be a part of the brand, Catch Salts & Spices, and its new campaign. Food for me, has always held a larger meaning. It is a delight to portray this emotion on screen," said Akshay Kumar.

On the occasion, Bhumi Pednekar reiterated, "Catch Salts & Spices has become a household name with its wide range of products. I believe that the way to someone's heart is through food and hence resonate with the thought of Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota".

Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, DS Spiceco Pvt. Ltd., said, "Spices are the soul of the Indian cuisine. We as a brand want to own the consumers' kitchen with our range of spices. The new campaign would bring out different nuances of consumer's interactions with food. I am delighted to welcome Akshay and Bhumi, who have elevated our proposition with their performance".

Catch Salts & Spices made its debut in 1987 with the launch of the tabletop salt dispenser.