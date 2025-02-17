Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Millions rely on medications that temporarily relieve chronic health problems yearly. But what if the solution wasn't just masking symptoms? As a Harvard-trained health coach, Akanksha Pandey has witnessed how modern medicine often fails to tackle the root causes of chronic illness. Addressing these root causes holistically is essential for genuinely overcoming chronic health issues.

About Akanksha Pandey

Akanksha Pandey is a Harvard-trained health coach who combines scientific knowledge and ancient Ayurveda to provide holistic solutions for those suffering from poor gut health and related issues. After battling chronic gut issues that were deemed 'incurable' by doctors, Akanksha turned to Ayurveda and Functional Medicine—and the results were nothing short of transformative. A celebrity health coach at present, her 15-day community program, GutSetGo, has shown 85% symptom improvements within just two weeks. Combining cutting-edge science with ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, she has helped countless clients overcome gut health problems that modern medicine often fails to address.

MYTH 1: "Ayurveda is Outdated and Irrelevant in Modern Health Care"

Let's get this straight—Ayurveda is far from outdated. The idea that ancient wisdom is irrelevant today is a misleading narrative pushed by those who refuse to accept the limitations of modern medicine. Ayurveda is a timeless system that has been treating the body as a connected, integrated whole for thousands of years, while modern medicine is still playing catch-up with temporary solutions like symptom suppression and surface-level treatments. The reality? Ayurveda addresses the root causes, while modern medicine is too focused on quick fixes. It's not outdated; it's precisely what modern healthcare needs.

MYTH 2: "Chronic Health Problems Are Inevitable and Can't Be Prevented"

This is a misconception spread by healthcare systems that benefit from dependency on prescription drugs. The reality is that many chronic conditions are avoidable and reversible. Our bodies are not destined for diseases—they result from poor lifestyle choices within our control. PCOS, insulin resistance, gut dysfunction, and even autoimmune diseases can be improved with the right approach. This individualised, holistic approach addresses the root cause, not just masks symptoms. Chronic disease is not inevitable. We have the power to prevent it.

MYTH 3: "Hormonal Imbalances Can Only Be Managed with Medication"

Here's the uncomfortable truth—medication isn't the answer; it's just a temporary solution that fosters dependence. The notion that only lifelong medications are required to manage hormonal disbalances is a massive oversight within the health industry. Modern medicine suggests hormonal replacement therapy or birth control as the only treatment for hormonal imbalances; these address the symptoms but don't address the root cause. The real solution lies in treating the root causes—where Ayurveda and functional medicine excel. The focus is on understanding the total picture, including diet, lifestyle, gut health, and restoring balance naturally. Medication does not balance our hormones—it just keeps us locked in a cycle of dependency. It's time to explore the alternatives.

MYTH 4: "PMS and Period Pain Are Normal, and There's Nothing You Can Do About It."

Period pain is not normal—it's a symptom of underlying health conditions. Women are often told that PMS and severe menstrual pain are unavoidable aspects of female biology. This is not only a medical failure but also a societal injustice while being extremely harmful at the same time. The truth is that PMS, period cramps, and hormone imbalances are signs of underlying issues—like gut imbalances, nutritional deficiencies, or hormonal dysregulation—that can and should be treated. Ayurveda sees these issues as real health problems, not something to be dismissed. If modern medicine refuses to address the root causes and merely offers painkillers or hormonal treatments, we are left with temporary fixes that do not provide long-term relief. Severe period pain is not something you should just deal with. When our body sends us signals, it is essential to address them. Authentic healing is possible, starting with the root-cause treatment, not temporary quick fixes.

Takeaway

Modern medicine can keep individuals trapped in a vicious cycle of dependency on medication without providing any sustainable solution. While many of us keep struggling with chronic health issues, it is essential to explore the underlying causes of these issues in a holistic and personalized way.