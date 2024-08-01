D'Décor, founded in 1999 as Dicitex Decor Pvt Ltd, is now the world's largest manufacturer of woven upholstery and curtain fabrics. D'Décor began as a family-owned business and has since grown into a global leader in home décor with customers in over 65 countries.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

D'Décor, founded in 1999 as Dicitex Decor Pvt Ltd, is now the world's largest manufacturer of woven upholstery and curtain fabrics. D'Décor began as a family-owned business and has since grown into a global leader in home décor with customers in over 65 countries.

Curtains, upholstery, bedding, wallpaper, and rugs are among the products offered by D'Décor. Ajay Arora, the Managing Director of D'Décor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd, has significantly expanded the brand's global footprint. He has transformed the landscape of India's home textile business by introducing changes in distribution, supply chain, and retail stock keeping at the retail front that has now become industry standards. Arora believes that one of the most important drivers of success in today's business is digital and his brand has aligned its corporate strategy and digital initiatives.

The company uses up-to-date technology and an efficient distribution network to ensure high-quality products that meet a wide range of customer needs. The company's 'StyleExpert' service offers customised interior design solutions. In 2009, the company gained prominence with endorsements from Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan.

Recently, the company announced the resounding success of the FabriCare Showcase 2024, held from July 28th to July 30th at the Jio Convention Center, Mumbai. This three-day event attracted a diverse audience eager to explore the latest collections, innovations, and trends in home fabrics. Armaan Arora, Director of Business Excellence at D'Decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd shared, "FabriCare is a performance brand. In one line it's beauty that needs no protection. It offers you good designs and protection. It has a couple of different avatars. One avatar is an easy clean avatar. These are stain-free fabrics that you can wash most common household stains off with like just simple water. They're outdoor fabrics. Then there are easy clean curtains as well."

He further added, "It came from us studying the export markets, selling to the export market and this we saw is a very clear ask and need in the export market and it also came out very prominently in our consumer surveys in India as well." "I would say the only piece that FabriCare doesn't play in today is bedding and what we do. I think that's probably something that we'll visit in the future. So today it's a curtain and upholstery play, and we've really chosen the top-selling designs in FabriCare," he concluded.