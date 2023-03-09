Drishyam Actress Ishita Dutta On Her 4 Go-To Apps
We may not have much in common with the actor but her digital inclination is something we surely have in common. As someone who travels often Dutta has listed her digital addictions as per her order of use.
- Instagram: My first app on the list will obviously be Instagram. I love watching other people's content and I love creating content for the app. Yes, it definitely is a very big distraction but you can also entertain yourself with it if used wisely.
- OTT Platforms: I also watch a lot of content online so Netflix, Prime and Hotstar are apps that I use often. Especially when I'm travelling, I love downloading my favourite shows or films that I want to watch and it's good to have that source of entertainment for the journey.
- Apple Music: I listen to a lot of music. Again, I think it's great when you are working out and especially when you are travelling. Music helps me focus, relax, decompress and so much more. I also enjoy listening to new and trendy songs.
- Retail Apps: I use a lot of online shopping apps for my makeup or my clothes. Ever since online shopping has become a thing, I hardly go out. I think I've become lazy but it's also so convenient that if something doesn't fit you you can return it immediately. As a whole, my life has become really convenient with apps.