Eye Disease Treatment For Animals On the Horizon

With drug innovation for pets becoming increasingly important, Santgar is taking a proactive approach to providing novel solutions geared to fulfill the demands of veterinary practitioners and pet owners

By Hardik Kundu

Handout
Diego García Santisteban, CEO of Santgar

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pet health companies have long recognized the challenges associated with raising animals. It is why sector growth has been resilient over the past decade as industry fundamentals evolve. The value of the global pet health sector increased by 12 per cent to $38.3 billion in 2021, with sales rising across all geographies. Companies are supplying more disease prevention products than ever while increasing R&D in diagnostics and digital technologies.

In addition, pets are living longer than ever before. Increased veterinary care means greater opportunities to create a strong 'foundation' for well-being early in a pet's life, while advances in areas such as immunotherapies, diagnostics, and pain management mean better 'senior care' for aging animals.

Tackling drug innovation for pets

Despite the growth in the sector, many pets fall sick to preventable diseases each year, and opportunities exist to increase the level and quality of their care. Filling this gap would mean more animals receive the necessary vaccinations, diagnostic testing, treatments, and overall wellness care that protect them against ill health.

With drug innovation for pets becoming increasingly important, Santgar is taking a proactive approach to providing novel solutions geared to fulfill the demands of veterinary practitioners and pet owners. The firm has established itself as the benchmark company for veterinary ophthalmology in Mexico in just ten years.

Santgar aims to improve pet health through cutting-edge research, development, and production. Their commitment to collaboration with regulatory bodies and developing new medications allows them to provide pet owners with the best possible therapeutic outcome.

Known for ophthalmic medical solutions

Santgar currently has a pipeline of novel drugs that promise to change the outcomes of how to treat eye disease in animals. The company has been lauded for its ophthalmic medical solutions. Its upcoming product, Excentera LS, is expected to treat immune-mediated diseases in dogs that lead to dry eye and other eye diseases.

Santgar is working on six new patents for disruptive nanotech drugs and supplies more than 7,000 veterinarians nationwide, making it one of Mexico's largest veterinary pharmaceutical companies.

Providing medical solutions and educating veterinarians

Santgar's approach is not limited to developing specific products for the eyes of animals. They have an entire education division dedicated to teaching veterinarians how to use and administer their products most effectively. This helps to ensure that the products are used safely and effectively and that pet owners get the best results.

Through its educational division, the company provides tailored education and training programs to help veterinarians stay up-to-date on the latest developments in pet health. By investing in education, Santgar is helping to make the veterinary industry more efficient and to ensure that pet owners get the best care possible.

Related Topics

Lifestyle Health

Most Popular

See all
Technology

The Duke of Drones: Agnishwar Jayaprakash

How did an Olympic prospect go on to establish one of the leading drone startups in India? Since a young age, Agnishwar Jayaprakash has been a man of many talents, but a man of one goal: to serve the youth of India

By Paromita Gupta

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Starting a Business

6 Inspirational Movies to Get your Entrepreneurial Juices Flowing

Ignite an entrepreneurial fire inside you, especially if you are getting started in your business venture, by watching the movies mentioned in this article.

By Steve Taplin

Business News

Bill Gates Is Reportedly Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Ex-Oracle CEO

The relationship is reportedly "widely known" among their inner circle, according to a source reported by People.

By Emily Rella

Science & Technology

Chat GPT Urgent Warning: Is Your Information, Job or Business Safe?

Amazon raised the alarm when a response from the AI closely reflected confidential company information.

By Ben Angel