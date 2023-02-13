Eye Disease Treatment For Animals On the Horizon

With drug innovation for pets becoming increasingly important, Santgar is taking a proactive approach to providing novel solutions geared to fulfill the demands of veterinary practitioners and pet owners

Pet health companies have long recognized the challenges associated with raising animals. It is why sector growth has been resilient over the past decade as industry fundamentals evolve. The value of the global pet health sector increased by 12 per cent to $38.3 billion in 2021, with sales rising across all geographies. Companies are supplying more disease prevention products than ever while increasing R&D in diagnostics and digital technologies.

In addition, pets are living longer than ever before. Increased veterinary care means greater opportunities to create a strong 'foundation' for well-being early in a pet's life, while advances in areas such as immunotherapies, diagnostics, and pain management mean better 'senior care' for aging animals.

Tackling drug innovation for pets

Despite the growth in the sector, many pets fall sick to preventable diseases each year, and opportunities exist to increase the level and quality of their care. Filling this gap would mean more animals receive the necessary vaccinations, diagnostic testing, treatments, and overall wellness care that protect them against ill health.

With drug innovation for pets becoming increasingly important, Santgar is taking a proactive approach to providing novel solutions geared to fulfill the demands of veterinary practitioners and pet owners. The firm has established itself as the benchmark company for veterinary ophthalmology in Mexico in just ten years.

Santgar aims to improve pet health through cutting-edge research, development, and production. Their commitment to collaboration with regulatory bodies and developing new medications allows them to provide pet owners with the best possible therapeutic outcome.

Known for ophthalmic medical solutions

Santgar currently has a pipeline of novel drugs that promise to change the outcomes of how to treat eye disease in animals. The company has been lauded for its ophthalmic medical solutions. Its upcoming product, Excentera LS, is expected to treat immune-mediated diseases in dogs that lead to dry eye and other eye diseases.

Santgar is working on six new patents for disruptive nanotech drugs and supplies more than 7,000 veterinarians nationwide, making it one of Mexico's largest veterinary pharmaceutical companies.

Providing medical solutions and educating veterinarians

Santgar's approach is not limited to developing specific products for the eyes of animals. They have an entire education division dedicated to teaching veterinarians how to use and administer their products most effectively. This helps to ensure that the products are used safely and effectively and that pet owners get the best results.

Through its educational division, the company provides tailored education and training programs to help veterinarians stay up-to-date on the latest developments in pet health. By investing in education, Santgar is helping to make the veterinary industry more efficient and to ensure that pet owners get the best care possible.