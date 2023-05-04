Taylor Francois Bodine, also known as Coach T has revolutionized the Instagram influencer marketing industry by helping business owners become influencers in their niche and to their ideal clients

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Taylor Francois Bodine, also known as Coach T, is a marketing guru who is helping business owners take over the $7 million "Instagram influencer" marketing industry. She is a law school graduate, elite 30 under 30 winner, and serial entrepreneur who has had over 4+ successful business enterprises in the last decade. Bodine's ability to market to her audience without paid ad spend has been the key to her business successes.

When Bodine first began using social media, the rise of the influencer marketplace was up. Instagram was home to the mid twenty picture-perfect influencer, and the content was made with aesthetics in mind. However, there were very few business owners using Instagram for anything other than paid ads or a weekly post. The problem was that ads were sporadic and unstable, and the cost per client acquisition was unpredictable, as was the ROI. The weekly content post did not drive traffic to sales pages or traffic into their stores. It was fluff.

Bodine began helping business owners start becoming influencers in their niche and to their ideal clients. This meant that they were not using paid ads or posting pictures of their office; they were making content more dynamic than the original Instagram influencers that had originally taken over the industry. Bodine worked with plastic surgeons, short-term rental hosts, life coaches, online boutiques, and large marketing departments to learn how they could use the influencer marketplace for their benefit.

This means that businesses are creating Instagram Reels. Bodine's technique took them from getting an average of 1000 views per video to over 100K on average with each post. Her marketing helped position them as the leading expert in their field. This meant that they were able to get more reach and be seen by more of their ideal clients than their counterparts with larger ad budgets.

The Instagram audience is known to spend hours on the platform each day, making their buying decisions based on what they are continuously seeing. This extends beyond the skincare tips and makeup advice of the original influencer. Instagram viewers are making decisions like where to vacation, what to eat, which doctor to use, and where to move based on what they are viewing.

While many have tried to use Reels or create their own original content, they are finding themselves hitting a wall. They can't get past their viewer cap, and they aren't getting the reach to meet their ideal clients. Without the proper tools and strategies, social media can fall flat.

Bodine has taken it a step further by analyzing her clients' markets. She helps them decide which offers to sell when and for which price. She creates a marketing takeover strategy that has them appearing on the Instagram explorer page as much as three times in a single day. These strategies allow her audience to saturate the market and create a sense of ever-presence, helping them be seen as the leading expert in their field.

While many of the clients and corporations she works with want to keep their secret weapon close to their chest, some have spoken out about their methods.

Melaine Butler, an online business owner, attended one of Bodine's free seminars and decided to purchase services. She worked with Bodine for three weeks implementing her strategies. In three weeks, she made over a $100,000 increase in her profit. She found herself working less and attracting her ideal client instead of having to weed them out.

Coach T has revolutionized the Instagram influencer marketing industry by helping business owners become influencers in their niche and to their ideal clients. Her innovative marketing techniques have helped her clients position themselves as the leading expert in their field, resulting in increased reach, more ideal clients, and higher profits. Bodine's ability to analyze her clients' markets and create a marketing takeover strategy has allowed her clients to saturate the market and create a sense of ever-presence, making them the go-to expert in their industry. As the Instagram influencer marketing industry continues to grow, Bodine's expertise and techniques will undoubtedly continue to help businesses take over the industry and achieve their marketing goals.