Here's What To Expect From Flipkart Diwali Sale

Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale has ended, but shoppers shouldn't worry. The popular e-commerce website has announced its next Big Diwali Sale. The sale starts on October 12 and will end on October 16. Rival Amazon has also announced the "Great Indian Festival Sale' which commences on October 13 and will run till October 17.

The five-day Flipkart sale offers something or the other in every category. From smartphones, home appliances, electronics to furniture, clothing, fashion accessories and more.

To give you a heads up, Entrepreneur India brings you a list of everything that you should know about the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Plus Members:

Just like Amazon Prime members, Flipkart Plus members will get early access to deals starting at 8 pm on October 11.

Bank Offer:

State Bank of India credit card users can avail an instant 10 per cent discount.

Mobile offers:

Flipkart has revealed some deals on Redmi Note 7S, Samsung Galaxy S9, Moto E6s, Realme C2, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo V17 Pro, Realme 5, and more. The latest launched Redmi 8 sale also goes live at midnight on October 12.

Budget Mobile Deals Revealed:

Here's how much the budget phones will be priced at - Redmi Note 7 Pro for INR 10,999 instead of the original price of INR 11,978. The Realme C2 will be sold at INR 5,999, Redmi Note 7S for INR 8,999 whose actual price is INR 10,999. Realme 5 will be available at INR 8,999.

One will also get to see new phones such as Moto E6s, Vivo V17 Pro, and the Motorola One Macro.

Premium Smartphone Offers:

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ are listed at INR 29,999 which is originally priced at INR ₹ 35,999 and 44,999, respectively. Samsung Galaxy A50 will be seen selling at the price range of INR 16,999 only and Redmi K20 Pro INR 24,999.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be available at a good deal of INR 29,999.

Other Offers:

Customers will also have no EMI options, old device exchange offers for smartphones and complete phone protection starting from Re. 1.

Discount Up To 90 Per Cent:

Talking about TV and other appliances, one will see a discount of up to 75 per cent off on 50,000 plus products.

On the in-house brand, the platform will be offering discounts up to 90 per cent.

The Diwali sale will get bigger with up to 90 per cent off on smartwatches, laptops, headphones, and DSLRs as well.

Dhamaka and Rush Hour Deals:

Look out for Dhamaka Deal at 12 am, 8 am and 4 pm to make the best out of the sale. A special offer will also be seen during the rush hour period between 12 am and 2 am.