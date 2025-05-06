Hilton also announced its first LXR Hotels & Resorts property in India, poised to debut in Bengaluru in 2026, which will triple the company's luxury estate portfolio and plans to open its Waldorf Astoria brand in Jaipur.

With strong momentum in 2025 and a vision for the future, Hilton will invest and expand its presence in India according to Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton, who added that the group's commitment to the region is stronger than ever, with more than 1,000 hotels across Asia Pacific, and plans to grow to 10 times its current portfolio within India.

Speaking about investor interest, especially with Hilton's wide portfolio, "We have stood for 160 years for best-in-class permanent returns for the owners that own these individual hotels, and that means we need to be safe stewards of their investment. And although everyone might dream or aspire to open a Waldorf Astoria, there are often very few locations where the real estate will suit a Waldorf Astoria and can command the rate between the obvious places in India. So as the market expands, those locations will expand," Watts said at Hilton's brand showcase event held in Bengaluru.

As of 2024, the premium hotel market in India reached close to USD 2.7 billion, with projections to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 8.83 per cent between 2025 to 2033 according to IMARC Group.

In the first half of 2024 alone, overall hotel investments in India reached USD 93 million, according to a report by JLL Research. The report said that owner-operators clocked 30 per cent of the total transaction volumes, followed by HNIs, family offices, and private hotel owners at 26 per cent.

Chris Nassetta, president & CEO, Hilton, said that India is a critical part of Hilton's global growth strategy. As one of the world's largest and most dynamic markets, it represents a major opportunity across brand segments from luxury to premium economy.

"Our ambitions over the long term are for thousands of hotels. For now, the goal over the next ten years is to bring our presence to ten times what it is today, or 300-plus hotels," said Nassetta.

Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said that India is bold, fast-moving, and shaping the way the world travels.

"Our goal here is simple: meet guests wherever they are, with the right brand, in the right place, at the right time. From the iconic Waldorf Astoria to the energetic Spark by Hilton, our diverse portfolio is built to serve India's equally diverse travelers. This Brand Showcase is a celebration of that vision, and we're only just getting started."

Hilton announced more new brand launches in India, such as Conrad Hotels & Resorts and Signia by Hilton, Hilton's approachable luxury brand for Jaipur, and Curio Collection by Hilton to debut in Bengaluru.

On owner economics and investments, Nassetta added, "We will invest where we need to invest and deliver our partners great performance. When I'm back next year or in five and ten years from now, you can hold us to task. It requires hard work, discipline, investment, and ultimately doing the right things by customers to have great stay experiences that translate into great owner economics. The formula is the same anywhere we trade. If you think of best-in-class owner returns, it is a discussion that happens with owners. It doesn't happen with hotel companies, but ultimately the industry. The owners decide who they're going to invest in."