Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Collective Artists Network's BigBang.Social recently launched India's first creator super-app. Designed to empower creators and fuel the growth of the creator economy, the BigBang.Social App aims to become the ultimate virtual destination that revolutionizes the way creators connect, collaborate, learn and thrive.

Creators gain access to curated brand collaborations that match their unique talents and aspirations, opening doors to exciting opportunities and high-quality experiences. In addition to its focus on collaboration and community building, the BigBang.Social App empowers creators with an array of tools and resources. From learning modules and online training to masterclasses led by industry leaders, the app provides creators with the knowledge and skills to excel in their respective fields. Moreover, creators can leverage the app's advanced features, such as cashback rewards and reward points, to further monetize their endeavours and maximize their earnings.

SEE VIDEO: Actor Sanjay Dutt Opens Up With Entrepreneur India

The creator economy's total addressable market is estimated to double over the next five years, increasing rapidly from $250 billion to $480 billion by 2027, as per Goldman Sachs research. Globally, there are over 200 million creators and India is set to have the largest base of social media content creators with the figure crossing 100 million this year, according to a report by influencer marketing firm Zefmo. The report predicts that the "organised influencer marketing" sector is expected to reach Rs 3000 crore by 2024 and the revenue share of micro influencers is set to rise from 9% to 14% by 2024.



This also marks a significant milestone in the career of Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and Founder, Collective Artists Network. Vijay did his mechanical engineering, but his tryst with the entertainment world began when he interned with tennis icon Mahesh Bhupathi's sports and entertainment management company called Globo Sport. His objective with Collective Artists Network is to shape the pop culture narrative in India.

"Historically, pop culture icons from India have only birthed out of cricket and the movies, right? But I think with the advent of the digital boom, digital stars became the third pillar of the emergence. So I always wanted to play in the business of popular culture as a whole and not just operate in a linear movie alone business. We got into music management before most others. We were also involved with comedians, digital stars, vernacular and regional stars. So we've always looked at it as a whole, saying that if we have the best talent under our marketplace and ecosystem, we will be in a position to make a serious dent in pop culture," Vijay said to us during our podcast.

Hear The Complete Podcast By Clicking HERE

Being in the space of talent management for almost 15 years now, he has also seen the industry change over the years. "In the beginning there were secretaries and independent managers who would borderline take incoming phone calls of clients and manage dates. What we did was to become the first to establish a go to market team where we would tell our clients that we are actually going out there and procuring business for you and not just taking incoming queries. The agent concept has become a lot more prevalent in the last few years," he said.

The company lays a lot of emphasis on upskilling their creators, which is why they have certain programs catering to the same. The reason for this is that he believes that the only way to create a dent in the creator economy is by actually upscaling creators who will then make better content, with better content leads to better monetization on platforms. This is why they work on programs like affiliate and social marketing. "I definitely feel the need of the art is how you get somebody in Bihar and Jharkhand in Sikkim to use content creation as a way of monetizing and as a way of livelihood. And that can only happen by having widespread skill development overall. My short term aim, is to give 100,000 people employment while creating content," Vijay enthusiastically says.

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari