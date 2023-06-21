In today's day and age, work is not only about completing tasks and achieving targets but doing so in the most efficient and resourceful manner. It is especially relevant for today's workforce that works in a multicultural and multilingual environment. Here are 4 ways to achieve this positive blend by using the power of yoga.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The day serves as a global recognition for the various benefits of practicing yoga. The ancient practice that originated in India has garnered huge popularity globally for its mental, physical and spiritual benefits. Yoga incorporates various meditation techniques and poses (asanas) that keep a person well-regulated. The idea of International Yoga Day came about when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014 suggested June 21 as the day to recognise the importance and benefits of yoga.

In today's day and age, work is not only about completing tasks and achieving targets but doing so in the most efficient and resourceful manner. It is especially relevant for today's workforce that works in a multicultural and multilingual environment. Here are 4 ways to achieve this positive blend by using the power of yoga.

Understanding the Importance of Yoga

Yoga offers a holistic approach to your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Regular practice of yoga can lead to better sleep, more energy, better immunological function, and a reduction in anxiety and depression symptoms. Harsh Gandhi a Digital Content Creator shared,"Yoga is not only about flexibility and strength but it has much more to do with relaxing your mind. Finding the balance in asanas helps you concentrate for longer durations and increases your overall productivity." Employees who feel more balanced and healthy are better able to deal with working stress. "Yogic techniques like mindfulness and meditation enhance mental clarity and reduce mental clutter, thereby increasing productivity," said Manjula Pooja Shroff, Founder of Kalorex school group. Yoga postures (asanas) cause physical relaxation by stretching and releasing muscle tension. They can also relieve physical discomfort caused by lengthy periods of sitting or repetitive movements at work. "Regular yoga practice builds resilience by fostering emotional stability, adaptability, and self-awareness. It provides individuals with coping processes and stress management tools that can be used in stressful situations at work. Meditation, chanting, and other spiritual practices, assist people in developing a sense of inner peace, harmony, and purpose," she added.

2. Ways to check employee wellness

We spoke to ardent yoga practitioner Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-Founder, of Renee Cosmetics and she shared some approaches corporates could adopt to regulate and monitor employee wellness effectively. Firstly, by implementing comprehensive wellness programs that encourage employees to participate in various activities such as yoga classes, mindfulness workshops, fitness challenges, and health assessments. Secondly, corporations can promote a Flexible Work Arrangement, such as offering flexible work schedules, flexible working hours or hybrid options to promote work-life balance and reduce stress levels. Aakanksha Bhargava, CEO of PM Relocations shared that companies could also instill Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs). "It is crucial to provide access to one-on-one counseling sessions to encourage employees to cope with personal and work-related challenges," she explained.

3.Yoga in the office

Some yoga exercises that can be easily done in the office are breathing exercises. The pranayam is the core of all exercises as it's very effective. It only requires a silent corner where you can sit with folded legs or on a comfortable seat and concentrate on your breathing. "One can also meditate and do yoga exercises such as Bhastrika pranayama, Anapana pranayama, etc as these will make you feel very comfortable as it gives instant relaxation," said Veena Ashiya, CEO and Founder of Monrow Shoes, a D2C footwear brand. Furthermore, the 5 minutes Meditation-at-Work Series on Spotify gives quick relaxation techniques that can be practiced by everybody during a workday. Apart from that, there are also two yoga poses that are customized as Chair Yoga. First is the Ardha Matsyendrasana or Seated Spinal Twist where you sit up straight in your chair and cross your right leg over your left. Place your left hand on your right knee and gently twist your torso to the right, looking over your right shoulder. Hold for a few breaths, then repeat on the other side. Second is Uttanasana or Standing Forward Fold where you stand with feet (hip-width) apart, hinge forward at the hips, and let your upper body hang down. Relax your neck, shoulders, and spine. Remember, you can bend your knees slightly if needed.

4. How do you celebrate and utilize health and wellness days?

A proactive session on the importance of yoga with demonstrations of yogic poses by certified instructors must be encouraged. Furthermore, employee suggestions of how to implement wellness breaks into their working day could be discussed in meetings to reach a viable solution. A way to also spend the day well can be for the HR to plan a retreat to a yoga institute and spend the day with teams in the open air with training, group bonding exercises and more. Several organizations could help plan these retreats and this work could be outsourced or given to employees who volunteer to encourage a good work culture.