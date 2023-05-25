Today marks Karan Johar's 51st birthday, which means all the A listers and glitterati of Bollywood shall be assembling somewhere posh and exclusive for his celebrations tonight.

Today marks Karan Johar's 51st birthday, which means all the A-listers and glitterati of Bollywood shall be assembling somewhere posh and exclusive for his celebrations tonight.

While he started out as a director and producer with blockbusters such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan added another feather to his cap as one of the most successful and entertaining talk show hosts in the form of Koffee With Karan. Someone who has launched several current A listers such as Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, his most talked about upcoming project is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Here is a compilation of the different ventures Karan is part of and the myriad ways in which he gets revenue.

1. Dharma Productions: Karan leads Dharma Productions, one of India's top film production houses which was started by his father Yash Johar in 1976, their first venture being Dostana starring Amitabh Bachchan. Karan had made his directorial debut when he was 25 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

2. Television: Started in 2004, Koffee with Karan has seen seven successful and much talked about seasons where Karan got the top stars of Bollywood to his couch for intimate conversations, becoming the most watched English talk show on Indian TV. Apart from that, he has also been a judge on various shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent and India's Next Superstars.

3. Dharma 2.0 and Dharmatic Entertainment.: In 2016, Dharma 2.0, a new department under Dharma Productions was started which advertising commercials while in 2018 Dharmatic Entertainment started which handles the production of film and TV content for online distribution platforms.

4. Kofluence: Karan is an investor in Kofluence, an AI-led ad tech influencer marketing platform.

5. Tyaani Jewellery: In 2021, Karan started his jewellery label called Tyaani Jewellery. It is a Pret collection of fine jewellery that uses 22kt gold and natural diamond polkis.

6. Neuma: Neuma is Karan's European restaurant housed in a colonial-era bungalow. It's his debut into the hospitality industry in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sport and Dharma Cornerstone Agency and True Palate Café Pvt. Ltd.