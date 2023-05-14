You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every year May 14 is celebrated as Mother's Day, so that we can show our appreciation to our mothers for all that have done for us. Of course, we should not limit to showing our love and feeling s for them to only one day in the year, but this is one day where we are reminded about them and what they mean to us in our lives.

Over the last few years, the number of women who have been involved in business, entrepreneurship and at the workplace, while managing their children at the same time have increased. A new term too has become popular with regards to the same- 'Mompreneurs.' As it is, being a mother is a full time job, and when you add running a workplace to at the same time, it seems like quite a task- yet. On the occasion of Mother's Day, we've compiled a list of quotes which can serve as inspiration and guidance to all those mompreneurs out there who are managing all this and more on their own.



1. Mompreneurs, more than other entrepreneurs, need to be disciplined in their relationship with time." – Sherry Colbourne



2. "Entrepreneurship, just like motherhood, is not a nine to five job. Some days, I stay up until 3 a.m. working and then have to do a 7 a.m. child drop-off at school. Be kind to yourself. Make time for you, even if it's just to breathe and smell the air. Kids are going to make messes. They are going to eat your reports and download viruses to your computer. Your best weapon is a sense of humor." – Karla Campos



3. "One of the biggest lessons I've learned as a mom and entrepreneur is that you always have to protect your time and treat it as an invaluable asset. This includes things like charging consultation fees for advice and setting time boundaries for communication with clients." – Ebonie Townsend



4. "Mom entrepreneurs all started with an idea they believed in, and the courage to take risks to bring the idea to fruition." – Pamela Webber



5. "Motherhood and entrepreneurship are extreme sports. They are full of challenges, uncertainty, and satisfaction. However, there are women who combine both activities and struggle every day to find balance as mompreneurs." – Beatriz Gaspar e Ilse Maubert Roura



6. "Entrepreneurship can be a natural fit for a single mother." – Rachel Neill



7. "Make sure they have an understanding and deep level of respect for who you are as a woman, a mother, and a business owner." – Allan Villegas



8. "Work past your fears of failure, see your worth in all of your ideas, and allow your confidence to grow. You may find that your biggest barriers were things that you put in place. Once you've broken them down, your vision, goals, and dreams can come to fruition. Reach out and engage with other like-minded mom entrepreneurs who can help you see your worth in all of your ideas." – Spike Beejo

9. "Being a mom is a full-time job and balancing it with the role of an entrepreneur requires a certain discipline accompanied by the correct motivations." – Allan Villegas



10. "Being a mom and an entrepreneur can highlight your strengths and expose your weaknesses, all to make you a better human." – Leslie Lee