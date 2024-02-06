Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ramesh Nair holds over 25 years of experience in most facets of the real estate business and currently serves as the CEO of Mindspace Business Parks REIT. A former CEO and Country Head of JLL India, where he worked for 21 years, Ramesh steered JLL India to the forefront in terms of market share, revenues, profitability, and team size across various geographies and business lines. In 2021, he joined Colliers as CEO-India and MD, Market Development, Asia. Ramesh has authored a book titled 'Doing Business in Uncertain Times', offering a comprehensive guide to navigating crises, focusing on three key perspectives: business, clients, and people.



He tells us below about his 3 favourite books and why he liked them:



1. CEO Excellence: The Six Mindsets That Distinguish the Best Leaders from the Rest

By Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller, and Vikram Malhotra



This insightful book highlights a pivotal lesson for leaders: excellence isn't about perfection in every facet of leadership. Instead, it involves excelling in key areas while competently managing others. The book does not prescribe a one-size-fits-all approach; rather, it reveals that successful CEOs, regardless of their diverse strategies, consistently engage with six core responsibilities throughout their careers.



2. Tools of Titans: The tactics, routines, and habits of billionaires, icons, and world-class performers

By Timothy Ferriss



The book speaks a crucial truth about success: it is not an overnight phenomenon but the fruit of long-term dedication and strategic planning. It is a reminder that enduring success requires patience and focus on long-term goals, rather than getting distracted by short-term gains. This insight is invaluable in business and is a key reason why this book ranks among my favourites.



3. Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap... and Others Don't

By Jim Collins



It brilliantly conveys the importance of a disciplined culture in transforming good companies into great ones. It emphasizes the significance of focusing on small, incremental improvements — those 1% gains that collectively drive substantial performance enhancements. This consistent progression towards set goals, underpinned by a disciplined approach and a relentless pursuit of excellence, is a key differentiator for successful companies.

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari