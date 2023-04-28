SAVE EARTH MISSION Takes The Lead In Environmental Conservation With Earth Day Plantation Drive

By Asit Tirkey

SAVE EARTH MISSION had launched a massive plantation drive on Earth Day, which was on April 22, 2023. This is one of the largest tree plantation drives, to raise environmental awareness and motivate people to support the cause of growing more trees. The initiative aims to inspire individuals to make a positive impact on the environment and take a pledge for a greener earth.

SAVE EARTH MISSION is a community-based solution to one of the biggest problems faced by modern human – climate change, and was started by Save Earth Activist Sandeep Choudhary. The plantation drive will be launched from Jaipur where Mr Choudhary will be leading the plantation drive with hundreds of community members.

The plantation campaign is an excellent opportunity for individuals to contribute towards a greener earth and make a positive impact on the environment. Save Earth Mission encourages everyone to participate in the campaign and pledge towards a greener earth.

The aim of the initiative is to mitigate the impact of climate change and strengthen the resilient capacities of the nation against the current environmental crisis.

Sandeep Choudhary is a prominent SAVE EARTH ACTIVIST and promoter of SAVE EARTH MISSION. His path-breaking achievements as an entrepreneur and thoughtful initiatives as a Save Earth activist have been recognized by the government and several national and international agencies. He left behind his co-founded VC-backed multi-million-dollar business to work on the noble mission of saving Earth from global warming.

For years, Sandeep Choudhary has been a part of several initiatives that have worked towards making the world a greener and healthier place for its inhabitants. Through SAVE EARTH MISSION, Sandeep Choudhary has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change impacts. Under Mr. Choudhary's vision and leadership, the mission has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

Through his climate tech company and strong community behind the world's largest movement – SAVE EARTH MISSION, he is taking his efforts towards protecting Mother Earth. The aim of the mission is to mitigate the impact of climate change and strengthen the resilient capacities of the nation against the current environmental crisis.

