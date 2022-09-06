Shilpa Shetty Kundra Reveals 7 Diet Secrets That Keep Her Super Fit

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently announced her association with Fast&Up, becoming its brand ambassador and also investing in it. The main reason the celebrity yoga practitioner partnered with it was that she liked Fast&Up's holistic approach to fitness and nutrition long before her association with the brand. "As someone who has always believed in intelligent and clean nutrition, we share the goal of getting India healthy and fit, which will eventually lead to a family health revolution, something that our country needs," says Shilpa.

Shilpa believes Fast&Up has products that meet the needs of today's fast-paced lifestyle and provide individuals with the necessary vitamins and nutrients which are essential to the body. It is important to know the products that we consume, and her personal favorite is Fast&Up Charge as the natural and highly bioavailable pure effervescent vitamin c supplement is available in orange flavour, which works fast and is very convenient for her.

Known for her fitness quotient and especially the yoga connect, Shilpa maintains a fixed super healthy diet, as she believes it's important to maintain our health and in order to do that, we need to pay attention to our diet throughout the day.

She starts her day by drinking two glasses of warm water with one tablespoon of ghee, combined with half a teaspoon of turmeric, saunth (dry ginger), and a quarter spoon of pepper. This helps in maintaining metabolism. She goes on to either eat three eggs with sourdough or avocado toast or overnight soaked oats with almond or soy milk, pomegranate, apple, and chia seeds for breakfast. When home for lunch, she looks forward to a satisfying meal with legumes or seafood, rice, vegetables and half a beetroot. In order to improve the flavour and health of her food, Shilpa likes to add a teaspoon of ghee. A vegan protein shake serves as her evening snack and gives her the extra energy needed to finish the day. She prefers not to eat anything after 7:30 pm so before that, she ends her day with some protein-rich soup and vegetables or just vegetable khichdi to keep it light. She avoids aerated drinks, white sugar, and fried foods.

Shilpa stresses that it is essential for young India to eat healthy, as good nutrition is essential to reach one's full potential and has numerous advantages. It is critical to balance all the daily essential nutrients and vitamins that benefit the body, hair, skin, energy, and overall well-being. "Brands like Fast&Up are instrumental in making India active and move towards a healthier life by providing quality nutrition that caters to every individual's needs," she says.

This feeling is echoed by Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Fast&Up who explains to us the reasons behind the rise of India's sports nutrition market.

"Post COVID-19, people have become conscious of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. There has been an increase in awareness and interest towards fitness and proper nutrition. People are realising the impact of the right foods, safe nutraceutical products, and intake of the right amount of vitamins and minerals. Sports nutrition companies are seeing this as an opportunity to grow their presence across youth, grassroots, and elite athletes to sustainably enhance their health and performance," he explains.

And in order to fulfil the brands marketing objectives, sports partnerships are vital, which is why ever since the launch of Fast&Up in India in 2015, majority of the brand's customers and patrons have been sportspeople. "As users of the brand, there couldn't have been a better match than to have endorsements by athletes. Sports partnerships are an opportunity to penetrate people's trust and belief in the brand. It helps to promote positive brand affinity and build credible awareness. Not only does it drive overall market share but it helps to get an inch closer to the end goal of reaching more sports people with a quality product," says Venugopal.



As technology becomes more advanced, artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to play a pivotal role in the nutraceutical sector as well. According to studies, a food matrix may be designed as per individual needs using data and algorithms.

Developing proper AI will allow companies to create the right kind of formulations basis different needs and requirements.



But an integral question that begs to be asked is how will the Indian nutraceutical industry make headway to combat malnutrition and chronic illness?



Venugopal cites lack of awareness as one of the main reasons that malnutrition leads to chronic illnesses. He says that people need to understand that nutraceutical products are not meant to treat diseases but to bridge the gap of nutritional deficiency in our bodies. However, post the pandemic, people have become more cautious, not only by wearing masks but by realising the need to strengthen the immune system on an ongoing basis. There is now a higher acceptance of health supplements in the diet as a preventive measure against any disease.