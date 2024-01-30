You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian wedding industry has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past three years, navigating challenges posed by the pandemic and now showing promising signs of returning to normalcy. As the industry evolves, a recent survey threw light on the shifting dynamics and adapting to changing preferences and trends to make every wedding a unique and unforgettable experience.



Here are some significant findings that the survey highlighted:



1. The average wedding guest size has seen a significant 14.8% increase from 2022, now standing at 310 guests.



2. However, 12% of couples are choosing intimate gatherings, prioritizing intimacy and personalization over grandeur.



3. Millennials are increasingly embracing the digital age, with 15.6% revealing that they met their match via dating apps. This growing trend suggests a new avenue for the upcoming generation, adding a modern twist to the age-old tradition of marriage.



4. In 2023, 70% of brides and grooms contributed in some aspect to financing their weddings, a trend anticipated to persist in 2024 as financially independent millennials will continue to actively contribute to their weddings.



5. There is a cultural wave in the approach to jewellery, with 36% of brides opting for artificial jewellery and 16% choosing to rent their jewellery. This is something that is extremely striking as individuals seem to be moving away from emotional attachment to bridal jewellery and are more focused on making financially friendly decisions.



6. Furthermore, 52% of people adopted eco-friendly measures in weddings, showcasing a collective commitment to sustainable celebrations.



7. A staggering 85.4% of people planned their weddings on their own using

connections via word of mouth or apps, while only 14.6% claimed to have hired a professional wedding planner.



8. Additionally, one of the most promising segments of the industry is wedding tourism, with the percentage of destination weddings increasing to 21% in 2024, compared to 18% in 2022. The upcoming destination in India, Rishikesh, with its growing number of hotels, is poised to become a hotspot for memorable celebrations.



The survey was conducted by WedMeGood, an Indian Wedding Planning Website and App. The survey involved polling over 2400 brides and grooms with wedding dates between September 2023 to April 2024 regarding their plans and surveying over 500 wedding vendors including planners, photographers, makeup artists, and venues