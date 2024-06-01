His idea is to expand vastly in the United States. In India he is doing Rooh and apart from that he is going to be expanding the upcoming outlet in Gurgaon and Tea brand, "To the Teaz" in America

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rahul Bhambri has fond memories of helping his family plan menus for holidays and gatherings. "I loved the brainstorming process, thinking about dishes that would complement each other and surprise everyone. It was a creative outlet that involved bringing people together through food," remembers Bhambri. His mother has been the most significant influence for him making him foray in the food and beverages space.

"My mother instilled in me a passion for cooking and a deep appreciation for food. From a young age, I watched her work tirelessly in the kitchen, crafting delicious meals with love and care. Beyond her culinary expertise, my mother also taught me the importance of hospitality and customer service. Moreover, my mother's entrepreneurial spirit and resilience have been a source of inspiration for me as a restaurant owner," shares Bhambri. Entrepreneurship has always resonated with him. Even while pursuing his studies, he found himself drawn to projects and ventures that allowed him to put his business acumen to the test. Numbers came naturally, and he thrived on the challenge of understanding and optimizing processes. "In 2009, I ventured into the hospitality industry purely out of passion, not as a calculated business move. The birth of my first brand, Mobius, was not just the launch of a high-end European restaurant; it symbolized an infinite journey into the realm of hospitality," reminisces Bhambri.

Before delving into the hospitality industry, he had already established a foothold in the manufacturing sector, particularly in the beverage industry. His brand Tickles had been producing high-quality juices. Additionally, he ventured into packaged drinking water manufacturing with a unit in Nagpur, partnering with IRCTC to produce Rail Neer. Sharing his piece of advice, Bhambri mentions, "You don't have to be a one-person show. Find collaborators who have the skills and experience you lack, particularly in areas like business development, marketing, or operations. This allows you to focus on your creativity while leveraging their expertise to scale your idea."

His idea is to expand vastly in the United States. In India he is doing Rooh and apart from that he is going to be expanding the upcoming outlet in Gurgaon and Tea brand, "To the Teaz" in America. He is also on the lookout of expanding pippāl, the regional Indian restaurant, which is currently in Emeryville to newer locations.

Factsheet:

Number of people employed: 500

Year of Inception: Forayed in hospitality in 2009, started Rooh it was 2017 and Pippāl in 2023