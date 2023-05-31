Today, the brand is present pan India and exports to 30+ countries. Their community consists of serious skincare audience inclusive of dermatologists and skinthusiasts.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As Plato said, necessity is the mother of all inventions. During pandemic, Fixderma Founder Shaily Mehrotra started struggling to deliver the products to its customers as the point of purchase earlier was Dermatologist clinics and pharmacies only. The skin clinics were closed and users were not able to source the products.

"We realised that we are missing on the opportunity of online marketplaces and we on-boarded in October 2020. We realized a colossal potential for a skincare brand like us in this domain. This was the time when we turned to the digital space to ensure our presence in all the prominent ecommerce market places," shares Mehrotra.

Today, the brand is present pan India and exports to 30+ countries. The brand is also present in the ecommerce market in UK and USA. Their community consists of serious skincare audience inclusive of dermatologists and skinthusiasts. The brand uses data basis the industry reports, competition analysis, surveys and subscription data to know what customers need and what is missing in the segment.

Their intent is not only to fill in the gap but to also ensure they have solution to all skin concerns. Fixderma has a solid understanding of the trajectory of the pharmaceutical business. Fixderma skincare range is need-based with complete skincare solutions. The goal is to reach a larger landscape of customers as well as dermatologists with a strong GR of 80%.

On future growth, Mehrotra shares, "Fixderma is on an expansion spree. We are building our team bigger and with more expertise in business and marketing domain to not only strengthen our presence in existing market but also penetrating new regional areas to have a more substantial presence in South India."

FACTS:

>> Online platforms resulting in maximum revenue: Facebook, Google, Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa

>> Turnover for FY 2022-23: 75 crores

>> Split between offline and online sales: 100% online

>> Year of Inception: 2019

>> Team size: 50+

>> Customer Repeat ratio: 44%

>> Amount of external funding raised: Over $10 million