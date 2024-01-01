The Makers Co.
The Pet Parent
Their founding thesis was born out of a shared passion for pets that the three co-founders of Supertails.com discovered in 2017.
The Tea-man
To gain a better understanding of the tea industry & the supply chain, he decided to join the family business for a couple of years. And after that, he dived right into VAHDAM at the age of 23 years in 2015. Today, VAHDAM India is a global brand from India that has been shipped to over 130 countries so far, and still gets 90% of its revenue from online sales.
The Skinthusiast
Today, the brand is present pan India and exports to 30+ countries. Their community consists of serious skincare audience inclusive of dermatologists and skinthusiasts.
The Vegan Beauty Builder
Plum has had an exciting journey in the D2C domain, which has been shaped by the evolving needs of customers seeking more premium experiences.
Bagging It Together
Disha looks at product development, the D2C channel, and the aspects pertaining to its revenue while Pradeep, as the co-founder and COO, manages SCM, marketplaces and offline revenues, HR, and finance.
A Believer In Everything Organic
Social media has always been a great way for us to reach out to our customers and communicate with them, says Pritesh Asher, co-founder and CEO, Juicy Chemistry
D2C's Chief Dad
Being paranoid, millennial parents, Ghazal & Varun Alagh realized through their research that there was a glaring gap in the baby care industry for chemical free products, hence they ventured into baby care with Mamaearth.
Harbinger Of '100% Fresh, 0% Chemicals' Meat
Having started from less than ten cities, the Kadavil-led startup has scaled to 160+ cities across India and UAE.
The Jewelry Man
Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder and CEO of BlueStone believes that jewelry has moved beyond being a weight-and-material-marker
Bestowing Ayurveda To All
The founder wanted to develop a brand that the younger and future generations were open to and accepted, which led to the establishment of The Ayurveda Co. T.A.C. in 2021.
The Dream Builder
Our aim was to transform the way Indians accessed sleep and home solutions, said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder of Wakefit
An Amalgamation Of Technology, Beauty and Commerce
Pilgrim's first line of products was launched amid the pandemic when customers were becoming conscious and aware of the ingredients used
'Wowing' Users Since 2014
After a successful career at the IT retail sector, Manish Chowdhary, co-founded WOW Skin Science in 2014
The Everevolving Entrepreneur
Currently, the brand has 2500+ distributors and 20+ exclusive showrooms across the country and is venturing into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE, and a few African nations markets.
Meet the New Snac(k)ing
Happilo serves an exclusive range of nuts, dried fruits, organic seeds, dry roasted snacks, trail mixes, and festive gift hampers.