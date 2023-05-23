Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Since the very beginning of WOW Skin Science, the co-founder made a strategic decision to adopt a digital-first approach. Drawing cues from previous experiences in the IT retail sector, he recognized the immense potential of technology in building a brand and leveraged this knowledge to develop his own business. "Our early adoption of the digital medium allowed us to reach consumers in all tier cities, which would have been challenging in a traditional brick-and-mortar scenario. As the popularity of social media grew, we utilized it to create brand recall and connect with our target audience," said Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science.

The brand's commitment to delivering nature-infused, research-backed products that provide visible results and long-term benefits sets it apart from the competition. "In our pursuit of excellence, we have harnessed the power of technology to understand consumer trends and behaviors better. As a digital-first organization, we have invested in robust solutions for predictive analytics, customer care, operations, and logistics. Data analytics plays a crucial role in our experimental product ideation and our ability to respond to customer needs."

Expanding its international presence, the brand has entered the US market via Amazon and is present across 3,000 Walmart stores there. Additionally, it has a presence across 15 countries.

While online sales remain a major focus, a few years ago we realized the importance of being present in the physical space. "So, we started stocking our bestsellers in beauty retail stores across the country. Due to our digital strategy, we already had an extensive logistics infrastructure that we tweaked a bit to manage the supply at physical stores."

Being a digital-first organization, the brand is available across popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Purplle etc. "We have used data analytics and predictive marketing techniques to deliver the best to our consumers. Our success in the online retail space has been due to one key strategy that we adopted – spending lots of time understanding consumer needs, building systems and processes to garner data and take inputs from the insights generated by that data."

Till 2022, the brand was a founder driven organization but then it garnered major VC funding. "This has enabled us to hold on our own and not dilute our business goals. One can never predict what the future holds, and nothing is set in stone, especially in this very dynamic beauty industry. However, our current strategy involves strengthening our position in the market and developing a stronger brand recall among consumers as we grow."

Its strategy for 2023-2024 will continue to be product innovation and customer experience. This year it is focusing on newer types of products like fragrances, targeted skin and hair solutions and eye care products.

Fact sheet:

• Online platform resulting in maximum revenue: Amazon.in

•Split between offline and online sales: Nearly 80% is from online and remaining is from offline stores.

• Year of Inception: 2014