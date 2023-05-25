An Amalgamation Of Technology, Beauty and Commerce Pilgrim's first line of products was launched amid the pandemic when customers were becoming conscious and aware of the ingredients used

By Paromita Gupta

Anurag Kedia, CEO and Co-Founder, Pilgrim

Anurag Kedia and Gagandeep Makker founded Pilgrim in 2019 with the sole intention of finding and bringing the world's best ingredients to solve customer needs. "Our goal was to create a unique offering for consumers that would provide faster growth and a better customer experience in the beauty and personal care space," shares Kedia, CEO and Co-founder, Pilgrim. Having been in the industry for 15 years with a fair understanding of customer needs and the market, Kedia believes Pilgrim's independence, absence of acquisition and lack of corporate interference is what gives the brand a solid grounding.

Pilgrim's first line of products was launched amid the pandemic when customers were becoming conscious and aware of the ingredients used, "We put together a Pilgrim code where we captured conscious lifestyle elements. Honest and transparent communication coupled with our unique offering enabled us to gain the trust of our consumers early in the journey."

Pilgrim's The Toxic 20 excludes 20 substances from their product formulation. The brand has partnered with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Purplle, and Tata Cliq and quick-commerce start-ups such as Blinkit and BigBasket to cater to its customers and expand its base. Pilgrim delivers to 25,000 pin codes, serves 600+ cities, 6X increase in monthly sales, and clocked a 3X revenue growth in 2022. By nature, it operates as an online brand but is now transitioning to an omnichannel approach.

FACTS:

Online platform resulting in maximum revenue: .Website discoverpilgrim.com

Turnover for FY 2022-23: Gross Sale ARR of 180 cr in March 2023

Year of Inception: 2019

Team size: 58

Customer Repeat ratio: Revenue Cohort M12 of 120%+

Amount of external funding raised: 50 Cr till Mar 2023

Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

