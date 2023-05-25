Pilgrim's first line of products was launched amid the pandemic when customers were becoming conscious and aware of the ingredients used

Anurag Kedia and Gagandeep Makker founded Pilgrim in 2019 with the sole intention of finding and bringing the world's best ingredients to solve customer needs. "Our goal was to create a unique offering for consumers that would provide faster growth and a better customer experience in the beauty and personal care space," shares Kedia, CEO and Co-founder, Pilgrim. Having been in the industry for 15 years with a fair understanding of customer needs and the market, Kedia believes Pilgrim's independence, absence of acquisition and lack of corporate interference is what gives the brand a solid grounding.

Pilgrim's first line of products was launched amid the pandemic when customers were becoming conscious and aware of the ingredients used, "We put together a Pilgrim code where we captured conscious lifestyle elements. Honest and transparent communication coupled with our unique offering enabled us to gain the trust of our consumers early in the journey."

Pilgrim's The Toxic 20 excludes 20 substances from their product formulation. The brand has partnered with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Purplle, and Tata Cliq and quick-commerce start-ups such as Blinkit and BigBasket to cater to its customers and expand its base. Pilgrim delivers to 25,000 pin codes, serves 600+ cities, 6X increase in monthly sales, and clocked a 3X revenue growth in 2022. By nature, it operates as an online brand but is now transitioning to an omnichannel approach.

