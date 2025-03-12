India to be the Most Attractive IPO Market, Key Steps Necessary to Hit $8 Trillion: Nilekani

Nilekani delivered a keynote addressing the 4 keys to unlock the USD 8 trillion economy for India in 2035, centering around technology, capital, entrepreneurship and formalisation.

India will be the most preferred IPO market globally, said Nandan Nilekani, non-executive chairman and co-founder, Infosys, while delivering a keynote at Arkam Ventures Annual meet held today in Bengaluru.

"India will be the most attractive market in the next 10 years. Many unicorns are coming back to India. 'Ghar Wapsi' is happening," said Nilekani, citing examples of companies like Zepto, PhonePe and Razorpay setting up domiciles in the country.

The keynote highlighted AI's potential in technology and its potential applications in sectors such as education and agriculture. " Open agri network will apply AI at scale. AI should be used for education as well," said Nilekani.

"By 2035, half of the Indian workforce will be AI-native," said Nilekani.

According to the numbers compiled in the keynote, India has over 7900 angels, USD 45 billion in VC AUM, USD 30 billion in family offices, USD 40 billion through private equity and over USD 15 billion through public market exits.

"And the reason why these exits are only going to grow is for the next reason, which is that retail investor participation is going up dramatically. Now, it's possible that when markets go up and down, this may go through some cycles. However, the fundamental secular trend is that people are investing much more in markets. Suddenly, everybody is investing," said Nilekani.

Regarding formalisation, the Infosys co-founder said that India has one of the lowest percentages comparatively. "Digitization will bridge spatial inequality."

Leveraging land for finances was one of the key points brought up by Nilekani, who said that tokenization of land assets using a proper ledger, and so on, can unlock these things, where one can tokenize every piece of land and bring it into trade easily.

Nandan concluded with recommendations to unlock the USD 8 trillion potential, like accelerating capital, unshackle entrepreneurs and MSMEs, portable credentials and deregulation for ease of business.