Twenty-four years ago, Chetan Rathod ventured into consumer goods and made RD a renowned name in the market for mobile spare parts, combos, and LCDs. And in 2017, with a vision and passion for taking the business one level ahead, his younger brother, Narayan Rathod, established RD Mobile Accessories to fill the need for reasonably priced mobiles in the Indian market.

Rathod and the brand have slowly and steadily understood the need to have a strong online presence to be at par with its competitors and budding brands. "We realize that it's time to seize the digital opportunity and do more with it when they observe changes in consumer behaviour and preferences. This may include a shift towards online shopping, increased use of mobile devices for browsing and purchasing products, and the growing popularity of social media platforms for product research and discovery," shares the CEO and Director of RD.

RD's products are available on major e-commerce platforms of Amazon and Flipkart. The brand is meticulous when it comes to its logistics department and utilizes multiple strategies to showcase its range of products. It holds customer centricity in high regard and is on a mission to provide top-quality products at affordable pricing to its target audience of GenZ and millennial of the country. RD is on a mission to continuously evolve and innovate and has been recognized by Zee Business and Indian Icon as a top achiever in the market.

But the accessories brand sees online transition and becoming a D2C brand from a B2B as challenges. So, how are they planning to overcome these? "By creating a strong online presence, giving competitive pricing, shipping alternatives, investing in digital marketing, and offering top-notch customer service, we have had to adjust our strategy to match the changing needs of clients.

RD Mobile Accessories is going through a transition of moving from B2B to D2C and expanding more channels of supply," he shares. RD is developing a strong customer base through a loyalty program, marketing campaigns and exceptional customer service and is effectively utilizing customer retention strategies and order fulfilment practices, "By focusing on these areas, we can build a loyal customer base, acquire new customers at a lower cost, and ensure a positive customer experience that encourages repeat purchases."

Currently, the brand has 2500+ distributors and 20+ exclusive showrooms across the country and is venturing into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE, and a few African nations markets. So, what is Rathod aiming for in FY23-24? "Product development, e-commerce optimization, sustainability, and digital marketing will probably take the spotlight this year," he concludes.

FACTS

>> Online platform resulting in maximum revenue: Amazon

>> Split between offline and online sales: 7% Online & 93% Offline