Their founding thesis was born out of a shared passion for pets that the three co-founders of Supertails.com discovered in 2017.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Varun Sadana's journey in the D2C domain has been an exciting one, fueled by his passion for building communities and introducing new products that cater to the evolving needs of pet parents. They have expanded into new geographies by leveraging the power of digital channels and partnering with key players in the market.

Talking about his D2C startup, Varun Sadana, Co-founder, Supertails.com says, "At Supertails.com, we believe in providing comprehensive solutions to pet parents. That's why we have online veterinary consultations and online training for pet parents. This is a reflection of our commitment to leveraging digital technology to improve the customer experience and offer the best possible care for pets." They have collaborated with third-party service providers to leverage their expertise and streamline operations across logistics, launching, marketing, shipping, and distribution.

Their founding thesis was born out of a shared passion for pets that the three co-founders of Supertails.com discovered in 2017. As devoted pet parents, they understood the significance of being present for their furry companions and making informed decisions regarding their health and well-being. Their journey started with the realisation that pet parents across the country were facing numerous challenges, including a lack of awareness and credible information, as well as a confusing array of advice available online.

"We knew that there was a need for a credible, convenient, and accessible platform that could simplify the pet parenting journey, particularly for time-pressed millennial and Gen-Z pet parents. With this vision in mind, we set out to create an innovative platform that would cater to the unique needs of pet parents. We wanted to empower pet parents by providing them with easy access to credible information, as well as a seamless and enjoyable experience that would help them make informed decisions, particularly for first-time pet parents," states Sadana.

After tremendous research and efforts to understand the need to innovate with the market, they finally launched Supertails.com in 2021. The goal is to offer a wide range of products and services designed to enhance the well-being of pets, and to make pet parenting simpler and more enjoyable for everyone.

FACTS:

>> Year of Inception: 2021

>> Team size: 100 +

>> Customer Repeat ratio: 40%

>> Amount of external funding raised: 13.4M