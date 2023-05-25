The Dream Builder Our aim was to transform the way Indians accessed sleep and home solutions, said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder of Wakefit

By S Shanthi

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company Handout

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder of Wakefit and Ankit Garg, CEO and co-founder of Wakefit were driven by the passion for creating a digital-first brand that focused on providing holistic sleep solutions in the then-emerging D2C market. Recognizing a gap in the market, they seized the opportunity to sell directly to customers, thereby increasing accessibility and optimizing costs.

"Our aim was to transform the way Indians accessed sleep and home solutions. We started with two mattress variants and eventually expanded to include multiple variants based on user feedback and demand. With the addition of sleep accessories, furniture, soft furnishings, lighting and home decor, we have evolved into a home solutions company and aspire to become a one-stop-shop for all home needs in the near future," says Ramalingegowda.

Wakefit was launched in March 2016 in Bengaluru as a sleep solutions startup with the aim to revolutionize the way Indians sleep. During the first few years, the primary challenge was building customer trust in a brand that was new to the market. By absorbing insightful information about the gap in the industry, the founders broadened their horizons and improved their ability to compete in the D2C space.

The first-mover advantage also came in handy. "In a previously unorganized industry, we have backward integrated our operations and cut down middlemen by following a direct-to-consumer, factory-to-doorstep model. We also introduced industry-first policies such as 100-day buy and try, 10-year warranty, and more for our mattress category," he says.

In 2020, Wakefit forayed into the home solutions space and expanded its portfolio to include a wide range of furniture, furnishings and home decor offerings. The furniture portfolio now contributes to a significant share of its revenues.

In the past year, it has also doubled down on its omnichannel strategy and opened 22 retail stores across the country. Marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's own website generate a major share of revenue and serve as key growth drivers. "As a high-involvement category, it is important for a brand like ours to be present across multiple touch points. To enable this, we have invested not only in the purchase journey but also in the post-purchase experience for our customers. We have a robust customer experience and retention team that uses data and analytics to understand the needs of our target audience. We also believe our recent foray into offline retail will bring us closer to our customers," says Ramalingegowda.

The company now aims to open close to 100 stores across 15 cities over the next three years to expand its omnichannel footprint. "As we move forward, our aim is to strengthen our expansion plans across categories and bolster our omnichannel presence to reach the Tier II and Tier III markets in the country. In addition to this, we will further boost our manufacturing and supply chain capabilities while also enhancing our brand-building initiatives," he adds. It also aims to reach INR 1100 crores in revenue by the end of FY 2024 with an eye on profitability.

FACTSHEET

  • Online platform resulting in maximum revenue: Company website
  • Turnover for FY 2022-23: Undisclosed
  • Year of Inception: 2016
  • Team size: 1500
  • Customer Repeat ratio: 30%
  • Amount of external funding raised: INR 770 crores
Wavy Line
S Shanthi

Senior Assistant Editor

Shanthi specializes in writing sector-specific trends, interviews and startup profiles. She has worked as a feature writer for over a decade in several print and digital media companies. 

 

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs The Makers Co.

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Lifestyle

Karan Johar's 51st Birthday: 6 Ventures The Director Earns From

Today marks Karan Johar's 51st birthday, which means all the A listers and glitterati of Bollywood shall be assembling somewhere posh and exclusive for his celebrations tonight.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari
Business News

'Please Feel Free To Correct Me': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk Over 'Free Speech' On Twitter

Cuban has long been critical of Musk's decisions with the social media platform after purchasing it.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

IPO Bound Gaming Platform Yudiz Solutions Receives NSE Approval

Yudiz Solutions, which is already known to develop apps, is now said to be the first game developers to be publicly listed and have its own publishing platform

By Teena Jose
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Report: Jeff Bezos Proposed to Lauren Sánchez with a $2.5 Million Ring

The Amazon founder is said to be engaged to the Emmy-award-winning news anchor and pilot.

By Jonathan Small
News and Trends

Meta Announces Final Round Of Layoffs; 5000 Likely To Be Affected

Meta's decision to downsize follows a period of declining revenue growth, driven by inflation and a reduction in digital advertising due to the slowdown in e-commerce during the pandemic

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Aditya Birla Capital Launches One Verse, a Virtual Metaverse Lounge for Its Customers

With One Verse, Aditya Birla Capital becomes the leading non-banking player in India to enter Metaverse.

By Paromita Gupta