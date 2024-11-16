"I love trekking in Uttarakhand and the Sahyadri ranges around Mumbai and Pune." Jain said

Spearheading a California-based, Series D SaaS company is no easy feat. It requires a blend of ownership, innovation, and the ability to handle stress. But Anand Jain, co-founder and chief product officer of CleverTap, finds his calm by escaping to rough terrain whenever he can—be it India or Colombia.

What initially drew you to the idea of trekking and hiking?

I've always been an outdoorsy guy and was quite active during my years in the US. Trekking allows one to connect with nature and away from the usual hustle and bustle of daily life. The proximity of Sahyadris from Mumbai is a blessing.

How often do you go hiking?

I'm usually out every weekend during the monsoons, trekking the various routes around the Sahyadris. I also go trekking and camping around the cooler months of November - February. I have also trekked in the UK, Colombia, and the US.

What has been your fondest memory so far of trekking?

My fondest memory is the Har Ki Dun trek in Uttarakhand that we did about five years ago. We were surrounded by mountains, and the views of the snow-capped peaks were breathtaking.

A favourite course or place of yours for trekking is…

I love trekking in Uttarakhand and the Sahyadri ranges around Mumbai and Pune.

A track or route you have on your bucket list yet to be ticked… There are many on the list - Dayara Bhugyal, Sandakphu, The Great Lakes, and many more. Someday when I have enough time, I'd love to do the Appalachian Trail which takes several months to complete.

What have you learnt about yourself through this practice?

I have found trekking to be very meditative. I've learnt to enjoy the journey and realised that the only way out is forward - one step at a time. Treks teach us to pace ourselves, never give up, and surprise us with what a human mind and body are capable of.

What does your fitness regime look like?

When I'm not trekking, I do Zone 2 cardio via cycling, I also do brisk walking, light jogging, and some strength training. One important part of exercise is recovery, so 7+ hours of sleep is a must for me.

What type of trekking equipment do you use?

Thankfully, the local treks don't require too much equipment or planning. I carry my 40-litre REI backpack, Garmin watch, and sturdy Keen sandals.

Are there any similarities between being a trekking enthusiast and being an entrepreneur?

Trekking is a lot like entrepreneurship. One needs to be prepared for any changes in the journey - the weather might change, a team member may not feel well, and you might get tired or hungry halfway into the journey. Keeping sight of the goal, while thoroughly enjoying the journey, and taking one step forward at a time would be the only way out!