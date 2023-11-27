Ultimate Kho Kho Raises Valuation, Secures Series-A PE Funding From UK-Based BNP Group Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho remains steadfast in its mission to reimagine the growth of this homegrown sport with more significant dynamism and engagement.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), India's first-ever professional Kho-Kho league, has secured a Series A funding from UK-based BNP Group, a private investment firm that invests in scalable and disruptive business ideas.

Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho remains steadfast in its mission to reimagine the growth of this homegrown sport with more significant dynamism and engagement. The league already enjoys robust backing and patronage from distinguished state and corporate entities, including Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company, GMR Sports, Adani Sportsline, Capri Global, Punit Balan Group, and KLO Sports, all of whom have invested as franchise owners in the league.

The inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho reached a noteworthy milestone, garnering a substantial viewership of 164 million across a spectrum of media platforms and 225 million video views on social media, thus securing its position among the top three non-cricketing leagues in India. With 41% of female viewership the league proved sport's expansive and inclusive appeal in India.

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Amit Burman, Promoter UKK, stated, "Keeping in mind the global ascendancy of indigenous sports, this partnership with BNP Group is a massive milestone for Ultimate Kho Kho and our plans to grow the league as a bigger commercial entity. Together, we are poised to unlock newer opportunities and redefine the future of sporting ecosystem of India and contributing towards developing a multi-sport playing nation. This investment will empower us to build a stronger, bolder platform that resonates with Kho-Kho fans worldwide."

Dr. Biswanath Patnaik, Founder and Chairman of BNP Group, echoed similar sentiments stating, "This investment by BNP Group in India being the first of its kind, has already set the foundation stone for the upliftment of grass-root level sports in India. Enamoured by the Hon'ble PM Mr. Narendra Modi's vision of making India a global sports powerhouse, I am determined to help Indian children to adopt this indigenous sport providing a platform for talented athletes to shine on the global stage. BNP's investment is not just financial; it's a testament to our commitment to fostering the growth and development of indigenous sports and creating a legacy that will inspire generations to come."

The Ultimate Kho Kho is poised for Season 2, having recently conducted a Player Draft where the nation's top 145 players, including 33 young talents, were meticulously selected by six franchises in anticipation of the upcoming season.
Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Assistant Editor

