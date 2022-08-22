Vineeta Singh, Kanwaljit Singh And Aashka Goradia Goble On How They Keep Fit

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Social media is awash with photos of celebrities and influencers working out in the gym, making us feel inferior with their extremely toned bodies. But as a child and during our growing years, it was different. Sports helped us increase our social circle and keep fit. But as we grow into adults and become tied up with hectic work schedules, which sports do we actually keep in touch with? They're a fun way to keep healthy, and a lot of actors and entrepreneurs are regular practitioners of different sports which help them manage the stresses that life throws regularly at them.

Instagram Aashka Goradia Goble is a regular practitioner of yoga.

Actor and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia Goble's Instagram is full of glamorous yoga poses that look great, but aren't exactly easy to do, but it's her consistency which has got here there. For the cofounder of Renee Cosmetics, yoga is not just a physical activity, it is a way of life and it has changed her perspective about everything. "I started this journey under my husband's guidance who is incredibly accredited with his intense education about the field. Yoga just doesn't just keep you physically fit but also helps me become more self-aware and a better person. We need that mental balance to deal with all kinds of curve balls in business and stay calm during tremendous pressure while leading the ship as a founder," she says.

For actor Kanwaljit Singh, who became a household name after his role in the Doordarshan TV drama series Buniyaad in the 1980s, sports has always been a part of his life. "I was in a school where we used to play all sports[1]though my favourites were boxing, cricket and table tennis. My favourite has been tennis which for me is like meditation, and I played it for the last 40 years," he says.

He also works out regularly in the gym, though he prefers cardio more to lifting weights. Most recently seen in the Ayushman Khurrana starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the tall and lanky actor has maintained his fitness levels through the various sports he has played.

Shark Tank judge and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh is heavily into fitness and regularly takes part in triathlons and marathons. During the pandemic she had a regular routine which included kickboxing and tabata mixed with weight training. What is impressive is that she manages to do all this despite the hectic demands of being a CEO and co-founder.

"Apart from my everyday running, I also swim and cycle whenever I get the chance. Another sport that I'm quite fond of is badminton, during my under-graduation and B-school days, I participated in a lot of competitions," said Singh. From 2001 to 2005, she won two Gold and two Silver medals for IIT Madras during the four Inter IIT Sports Meets. Singh maintains that her interest in sports helps control her energy levels and kills lethargy and she also considers it as a relaxation activity.