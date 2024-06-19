The estimated $1.9 billion in brand value of India's top 25 celebrities, which include both Bollywood stars and athletes, was accumulated in 2023, representing a 15.5% annual growth.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The estimated $1.9 billion in brand value of India's top 25 celebrities, which include both Bollywood stars and athletes, was accumulated in 2023, representing a 15.5% annual growth. Notable comebacks and steady rises were recorded by important individuals such as Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan. Notwithstanding occasional variations and portfolio adjustments, this trend highlights the robust market demand for celebrity endorsements, which has led to significant gains in brand value and endorsement fees.

Cricket player Virat Kohli, who made a significant comeback after a setback in prior years, led the charge. The most recent 'Celebrity Brand Valuation' study from corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll shows that Kohli's brand value increased by a significant 28.9% to $227.9 million from $176.9 million in 2022. Still, his current price is less than his $237 million pre-pandemic peak.

With more than 40 businesses in his varied portfolio, Kohli is well-versed in a variety of industries. He just signed on to be an influencer for HSBC India. The 'Brands, Business, Bollywood Celebrity Brand Valuation report 2023' emphasized the steady increase in Ranveer Singh's brand value over the previous four years. From $102.9 million in 2020 to $203.1 million in 2023, Singh's valuation almost doubled. This year, Singh's brand worth crossed the $200 million threshold for the first time, despite his ranking dropping.

With a strong portfolio of 50 brands, including Tiffany & Co. and Zomato during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Singh is well-known for his narrative abilities. His 2.9% brand churn rate was steady despite notable changes such as switching from Coca-Cola's Thums Up to PepsiCo's Pepsi. Singh dabbled in investing as well, lately emerging as a significant participant in boAt.

The average amount paid for endorsements and the total number of endorsement deals adjusted across companies are the two primary parameters taken into account by the approach for rating celebrity-endorsed products. This yields a score that represents each brand's capacity to profit from its recent surge in popularity and endorsement success.