The Withanage Foundation has announced a renewal of its healthcare initiatives in Sri Lanka, having previously funded many lifesaving operations at Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital in Malabe, Sri Lanka. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Withanage family office, chaired by Rahula Withanage.

The Withanage Foundation has announced a renewal of its healthcare initiatives in Sri Lanka, having previously funded many lifesaving operations at Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital in Malabe, Sri Lanka. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Withanage family office, chaired by Rahula Withanage. The Withanage family office is behind the BMB Group and Scepter Partners, with a new vehicle due to be announced later this year.

The BMB Group, founded in 2006, grew into a multibillion-dollar investment platform, unifying leading family offices from the Middle East & Asia across diversified holdings. Scepter Partners was founded in 2014 as a direct investment firm with Blackstone Asia Advisory Partners.

Rayo Withanage, the son of Rahula Withanage, recently announced a departure from his finance businesses, taking a new philanthropic role as Program Coordinator for the Foundation. During 6 years of divorce proceedings and associated litigation, Rayo Withanage resigned from all directorship positions. He has now moved to Switzerland to coordinate Foundation activities. He commented, "After a difficult period in my personal life, I have decided to focus on non-profit causes that are close to my heart."

The Foundation has always had close links with healthcare initiatives in Sri Lanka. The renewed efforts, coordinated by Rayo Withanage, follow the passing of Dr. Athula Withanage in 2024. Dr. Withanage was a highly esteemed surgeon in Wales, for many years holding the position of Clinical Director and Lead Clinician at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest. He was given the Medical Unsung Hero's Award, and was nominated twice for the Silver Scalpel Award. "My brother was a real role model for me," said Rahula Withanage. "His commitment, generosity of spirit and dedication to his community is an inspiration, and an example of the impact that one person can have on so many lives."

