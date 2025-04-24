Devyani, promoted by the Jaipuria family, announced in a regulatory filing that its board would convene on April 24, 2025, to approve definitive agreements and a preferential equity issue to fulfill payment for the acquisition.

In a year marked by strategic consolidation across India's food and beverage landscape, Devyani International Ltd (DIL) is preparing to add another crown jewel to its expanding portfolio. The QSR brand is set to acquire a majority stake in Sky Gate Hospitality, the parent company of Biryani by Kilo (BBK), a popular biryani and kebab delivery brand with over 70 dine-in outlets and a robust cloud kitchen network.

This move aligns with 2025's broader M&A trend, which has already seen heavyweights like Temasek invest USD 1 billion for a 10% stake in Haldiram's, and Agro Tech Foods scoop up Del Monte's Indian operations. In this context, Devyani's pursuit of BBK signals a strategic push into the delivery-first Indian cuisine segment—an area ripe for scale and brand loyalty.

Sky Gate Hospitality, founded in 2015, has carved a distinct identity in the biryani space with its slow-cooked handi biryanis and pan-India presence. Its presence in both dine-in and cloud kitchens perfectly complements Devyani's hybrid business model, which currently operates over 1,700 outlets across KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and the company's homegrown brand Vaango.

This acquisition is not an isolated event but part of a larger movement. With Zydus Wellness acquiring Naturell India (RiteBite) and Hatsun Agro buying out Milk Mantra this year, the Indian food industry is witnessing a recalibration. Major players are racing to broaden their consumer appeal, especially in health, wellness, and regional cuisine—an area where BBK stands strong.

For Devyani International, adding BBK's flavorful legacy to its bouquet of global and regional brands signals a clear intent: to dominate not just with burgers and pizzas, but also with biryanis and kebabs. As India's appetite for curated, homegrown flavors rises, 2025 is shaping up to be the year of the biryani, and Devyani's acquisition could well be its most delicious power play yet.