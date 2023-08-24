13SQFT.com Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding The funds will be utilized to expand the commercial and technical teams, bolster the platform's technology, and elevate its brand presence

13SQFT.com, a B2B platform for warehousing, logistics and industrial sector, has raised $1million in a pre-Series funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilized to expand the commercial and technical teams, bolster the platform's technology, and elevate its brand presence.

"We're thrilled with the amazing response from the market and clients. We've worked hard to understand and fix industry challenges. Now, we're the go-to for companies needing land, warehouses, and facility setups in logistics, retail, and more. Our platform is buzzing with companies listing their spaces and products, attracting buyers and investors. We're excited to partner with the government, supporting national growth by creating the right facilities. Our goal is to help small businesses, startups, and Make-in-India companies succeed on our platform," said Alok Bansal, founder, 13sqft.

Launched in 2021 by Alok Bansal and Payal Chaudhary, 13Sqft is organizing an unorganized and fragmented base of building materials, equipment and fittings for warehousing, aggregating demand for specialized warehousing needs. It is also building tech-driven designs for optimal space planning and estimation of costs to set up warehouses.

"13sqft is an innovative B2B platform which will streamline operations and provide end-to-end solutions for the logistics industry. This B2B digital platform ensures faster turnaround time and helps clients to validate expenditure and select the best solution for optimal results. We are excited to support 13Sqft's journey as they reshape the future of warehousing and logistics, offering a tech-driven solution that addresses the industry's challenges and transforms them into opportunities for success," said Ankur Mittal, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.
