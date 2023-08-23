Snap Inc, the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, announced that it has appointed Google executive Pulkit Trivedi as its India managing director. The appointment comes at a time when the company is looking to double down on efforts to monetise its offerings in the country.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Snap Inc, the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, announced that it has appointed Google executive Pulkit Trivedi as its India managing director. The appointment comes at a time when the company is looking to double down on efforts to monetise its offerings in the country. Snap, which competes with social media platforms such as Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Google-run YouTube, and TikTok (in markets such as the US; TikTok is banned in India), has been increasingly focusing on India over the past few years. In an interview Trivedi said, "Snap has a reputation for being a true innovator and has built a thriving community in India with a product that has connected with so many young Indians. India is one of the world's fastest-growing internet economies, giving Snap an exceptional opportunity to actively contribute to the expansion of our community and businesses."

In May, Snap crossed the 200 million monthly active user mark in India, prompting the company to begin monetising its offerings. In a statement, the company said that Trivedi will be responsible for leading Snap's Indian operations, including driving revenue, supporting partners, and nurturing the creator ecosystem. Here are some lesser-known facts about Pulkit Trivedi.

1. First Indian Managing Director

Under a new operational structure, the growth, market development, partnerships, content and creator ecosystem teams will now report directly to Trivedi. This is the first managing director Snap Inc. has appointed exclusively for India. Here are some lesser-known facts about Pulkit Trivedi. The organisational overhaul in India has come at a time when the company is aiming to push growth by building a local sales team that will be helmed by Trivedi.

2. Google

Trivedi joined Snap from Google, where he was the director of Google Pay for the India business team and was responsible for building strategic plans for the business, forging key partnerships, and leading the monetisation agenda for Google Pay in India.

3. Other Work

Pulkit Trivedi, who had led Google's e-commerce team until recently, as Industry Director for e-commerce, retail, travel and financial services verticals, where he will lead in building and maintaining strategic relationships with clients in the country. Trivedi joined Facebook after over 18 years of industry experience and in the position of Head of Industry, e-commerce at Google India where he was with the company since April 2012. Pulkit has also worked with large tech companies such as Microsoft and Intel.