3D Geospatial Tech Startup Heliware Secures INR 7 Crore In Pre-Series A Funding

The fund raised will be utilised to expand our tech team and business sectors

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Heliware, a geospatial tech startup, has raised a total of INR 7 crore in pre-Series A funding round, along with participation from investors including JITO Angel Network Promoted by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation, TiE and the round was led by Amit Engineers.

"Heliware's journey from startup to geospatial tech leader is solely a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and vision. The company's innovative technology and partnerships have made us a trusted partner across industries and government projects. With our latest funding round, Heliware is poised to continue its growth trajectory and make a significant impact on the geospatial tech industry," said Rajan Srivastav, chief executive officer, Heliware.

Heliware is a Geo-Analytics platform for maps and 3D models that enables companies to get InSite of the projects through maps and 3D. It has an advanced technology which is being used for mapping and analytics purposes and has also made significant partnerships that have marked its global footprint, according to an official statement.

"We are thrilled and optimistic about the fund investment in a multi-sector tech service provider like Heliware. The company is a fitting example being a new age tech service for the shared concern of deep end security and AI Analytics in the industry. This investment will prove useful for their mission of scaling up and using those funds for executing their goal plans," said Pooja Mehta, chief operating officer, JIIF.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups Technology News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

With INR 1,001 Cr Fund, Chiratae Looks to Double Down On Growth Investments

The Bengaluru-based venture capital fund closed its maiden growth fund Chiratae Growth Fund (CGF-I) at INR 1,001 crore on Wednesday. The sector-agnostic fund will be targeting technology startups, seeking Series C or later-stage funding, from its portfolio and beyond. It will invest in the range of INR 40-150 crore each in about 12-15 companies

By Sujata Sangwan

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz

Entrepreneurs

Ankit Nagori: The Digital Foodpreneur

The founder of cloud kitchen startup, Curefoods, is on the Digital Cover of Entrepreneur India for May 2023

By S Shanthi

Making a Change

How to Break Bad Habits and Make Better Ones

Don't fall into old routines that hold you back.

By Jack Canfield

By Jarrett Preston

By Emily Rella