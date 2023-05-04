3D Geospatial Tech Startup Heliware Secures INR 7 Crore In Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Heliware, a geospatial tech startup, has raised a total of INR 7 crore in pre-Series A funding round, along with participation from investors including JITO Angel Network Promoted by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation, TiE and the round was led by Amit Engineers.

"Heliware's journey from startup to geospatial tech leader is solely a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and vision. The company's innovative technology and partnerships have made us a trusted partner across industries and government projects. With our latest funding round, Heliware is poised to continue its growth trajectory and make a significant impact on the geospatial tech industry," said Rajan Srivastav, chief executive officer, Heliware.

Heliware is a Geo-Analytics platform for maps and 3D models that enables companies to get InSite of the projects through maps and 3D. It has an advanced technology which is being used for mapping and analytics purposes and has also made significant partnerships that have marked its global footprint, according to an official statement.

"We are thrilled and optimistic about the fund investment in a multi-sector tech service provider like Heliware. The company is a fitting example being a new age tech service for the shared concern of deep end security and AI Analytics in the industry. This investment will prove useful for their mission of scaling up and using those funds for executing their goal plans," said Pooja Mehta, chief operating officer, JIIF.