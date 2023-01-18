4 In 5 Professionals In India Are Looking For a New Job In 2023: LinkedIn

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to a latest research by the world's largest professional network, LinkedIn, revealed that Indian workforce appears resilient in the face of economic uncertainty, with 4 in 5 (80%) professionals considering changing jobs in 2023. The data further showed that the hiring levels in India were 23% slower in December 2022 as compared to December 2021. Despite this, the economic graph data stated that this sentiment is largely led by Gen Z, with 88% of professionals aged 18-24 considering a switch, compared to 64% of those aged 45-54. Consumer research was conducted by Censuswide and based on 2007 workers aged 18+ between November 30, 2022 and December 2, 2022.

"Despite uncertain economic times ahead, professionals are taking a long term view of their career by investing in their skills and proactively seeking opportunities to progress. Over three quarters (78%) of workers surveyed said if they were to leave their job, they would feel confident finding other roles to apply for," said the report.

Category Associate, Healthcare Recruiter, Customer Success Associate, User Experience Writer, Talent Acquisition Partner, Data Annotator, Closing Manager, Head of Growth, Business Development Representative, Actuarial Associate, Sales Development Representative, Acquisition Associate, Demand Generation Associate, Drone Pilot and Sustainability Manager are said to be the top 15 jobs possible to be on demand in 2013, according to the research.

"Despite tough economic conditions, the Indian workforce is relying on their own abilities to grow and push forward. Since the pandemic, it's clear that professionals have built up a bank of resilience, and we're seeing this in their response to tackle the year ahead. They are striving for the ideal role that offers the right wage, and allows for appreciable work-life balance and flexibility. While the future remains dynamic, it is essential for professionals to invest in themselves by building transferable skills that will make their profiles more versatile and adaptable to different roles. We have seen a 43% year-on-year increase in members adding skills to their LinkedIn profile - 365 million have been added in the last 12 months. This is a smart way to secure a sustainable and successful career," said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Head of Editorial for LinkedIn India.

Furthermore, the data revealed that roles that contribute to driving business results in an uncertain economic environment, strengthening customer retention and acquisition, and boosting sustainability initiatives are seeing strong growth in 2023.

"More than half (54%) of professionals in India are growing their network by staying in touch with the right people and attending more business events. They are also getting better aligned to business priorities with nearly half (47%) proactively asking for feedback from their peers and managers to do the work that their companies value most. Additionally, 44% are learning new in-demand and transferable skills today," added the report

