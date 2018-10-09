Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Facebook embraces the AI revolution. The social networking giant has launched an artificial intelligence device, 'Portal' for easy and hands-free video calling at home.

2. Celebrating a decade of partnership, Volvo Group and Eicher Motors are investing INR 400 crore to establish a new truck manufacturing plant in Bhopal.

3. It is a goodbye for Google+? Google has decided to shut down the consumer version of Google+ after confirming that a bug might have exposed data from up to 500,000 users to external developers.

4. Global consulting firm Mercer has acquired Gurugram-based online assessment platform Mettl for an undisclosed amount.