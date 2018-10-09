Connect With Portal from Facebook & Google+ Bids Adieu: 4 Things to Know Today Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

By Aastha Singal

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Facebook embraces the AI revolution. The social networking giant has launched an artificial intelligence device, 'Portal' for easy and hands-free video calling at home.

2. Celebrating a decade of partnership, Volvo Group and Eicher Motors are investing INR 400 crore to establish a new truck manufacturing plant in Bhopal.

3. It is a goodbye for Google+? Google has decided to shut down the consumer version of Google+ after confirming that a bug might have exposed data from up to 500,000 users to external developers.

4. Global consulting firm Mercer has acquired Gurugram-based online assessment platform Mettl for an undisclosed amount.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.
Aastha Singal

Entrepreneur Staff

Former Features Writer

A business journalist looking to find happiness in the world of startups, investments, MSMEs and more. Officially started her career as a news reporter for News World India, Aastha had short stints with NDTV and NewsX. A true optimist seeking to make a difference, she is a comic junkie who'd rather watch a typical Bollywood masala than a Hollywood blockbuster. 

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

JPMorgan Shuts Down Internal Message Board Comments After Employees React to Return-to-Office Mandate

Employees were given the option to leave comments about the RTO mandate with their first and last names on display — and they did not hold back.

By Sherin Shibu
Technology

Lead Systems Test Engineer Introduces New Verification Techniques in Medical Device Development

"Every moment is crucial in our field," says Venkata Manikanta Deva Harsha Ravuri, a lead systems test engineer at Abbott Laboratories. In the R&D department, Ravuri helps develop cardiovascular diagnostic devices that provide optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging solutions.

By Tushar Jindal
News and Trends

Electric Vehicle Maker Euler Motors Secures USD 20 Mn to Transform Logistics Sector

The funding supports Euler Motors' mission to electrify India's commercial vehicle sector by scaling production, advancing next-gen EV R&D, and boosting growth of the Storm EV for logistics and e-commerce.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Lawfare Needs to Stop': Elon Musk Responds to SEC Lawsuit Accusing Him of Underpaying for Twitter, Now X

The SEC alleged that Musk committed securities fraud in 2022 when buying Twitter.

By Sherin Shibu