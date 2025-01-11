"People should have a mission, not ambition. If you come with a mission, then you will get a place somewhere. Mission should be above ambition, and then you will build capacity," Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently sat down with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on The People Podcast, offering a rare glimpse into his personal and professional journey. From navigating risks and failures to managing anxiety and fostering meaningful connections, PM Modi shared invaluable lessons that resonate across all walks of life and underline the key traits needed for success.

Here are five things PM Modi said that can inspire and guide anyone pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams.

Lead with a Mission, Not Ambition

PM Modi emphasized the importance of having a mission-driven approach over ambition. He explained that true success comes from focusing on a larger purpose rather than personal gains.

"In politics, people should have a mission, not ambition. If you come with a mission, then you will get a place somewhere. Mission should be above ambition, and then you will build capacity," he shared.

For entrepreneurs, this translates to having a clear and purpose-driven goal. Whether it's solving a specific problem, improving lives, or creating something meaningful, staying purpose-driven builds trust, loyalty, and long-term success. Ambition might bring short-term wins, but a mission ensures you create lasting value.

Learn from Challenges and Failures

PM Modi described his life as a journey shaped by difficulties, which he called his greatest teachers.

"Circumstances have made my life, and maybe that was my biggest university. 'Musibat University' taught me everything. And maybe I have learned to love the problems that have taught me the most," he explained.

Failure is a part of every entrepreneur's journey. Instead of fearing it, treat it as an opportunity to learn and grow. Challenges teach resilience and provide insights that success cannot. Many successful startups today are products of perseverance through tough times.

Take Calculated Risks

PM Modi shared an anecdote from his youth, where he made a reckless decision while driving a vehicle downhill to save fuel by turning off the engine. The vehicle became uncontrollable, teaching him the importance of calculated risks.

"I realized that some risks are not worth taking, but calculated risks are essential. If you fear risk, you limit your growth. By and large, people fail in life because they get used to the comfort zone. If even a big industrialist doesn't take risks and step out of their comfort zone, they won't survive in the long run. The more risks you take, the more you grow," he emphasised.

In businesses, risk-taking is central, but it must be calculated. Whether it's launching a new product, entering a competitive market, or pivoting strategies, assess the potential impact before taking the leap. Bold decisions, when planned well, can lead to transformative growth.

Respect Those Who Helped You Succeed

PM Modi spoke about how he honored the people who shaped his life after becoming Chief Minister. He invited his teachers—some in their 90s—to a public event to express his gratitude. "Whatever I am, they also have some contribution in making me," he shared.

Success is rarely a solo journey. Recognize and celebrate the contributions of mentors, team members, and supporters who have helped you along the way. Acts of gratitude not only strengthen relationships but also build goodwill and inspire others to value the people who have contributed to their success.

Manage Anxiety by Taking Actions

PM Modi spoke openly about anxiety and how he manages it. "It's not like God has closed some doors for me. He would have given me what he gives to everyone. But everyone has their own ability and style to manage these things," he stressed.

While sharing an example from the 2002 Gujarat Godhra incident, he said,"I was restless. I wanted to go to Godhra immediately to assess the situation. There was no helicopter available, so I insisted on taking a single-engine ONGC helicopter, even when they refused to allow it for VIPs. I took responsibility for the risks and made the journey. Being present on the ground helped me manage the anxiety and focus on what needed to be done," he explained.

Entrepreneurs often face high-pressure situations. Drawing from PM Modi's conversation, the key takeaway for entrepreneurs is to concentrate on the bigger picture—the purpose of their business and the long-term vision they aim to achieve. Instead of getting overwhelmed by short-term problems or setbacks, they should maintain perspective, which helps reduce unnecessary worry, improve decision-making, and sustain clarity even in challenging times. Ultimately, staying rooted in your purpose ensures that temporary hurdles don't derail your focus or mental well-being.