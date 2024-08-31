The study revealed that 14 per cent of students plan to set on their entrepreneurial journey immediately after graduation, showcasing a readiness to dive into the business world.

In the backdrop of increased interest of students in learning towards starting their own ventures, many colleges have taken various initiatives to promote an entrepreneurial culture and offer courses on entrepreneurship. However, only few corporate are willing to hire such talent.

According to a report released by HirePro -- The New Reality In College Hiring, while 67 per cent of students are expressing their intention to start their own business within 10 years of graduation and only 5 per cent of corporate prefer to hire candidates with this ambitions.

"It's worthwhile to note that 52 per cent of students plan to start up only after gaining anywhere between 2 to 10 years of regular job experience. They can add tremendous value to organisations during these years. Corporates can perhaps take solace in this fact, and focus on building a culture that embraces students' entrepreneurial drive and creates an environment where they can prosper," it stated.

Apart from preparing their students for an AI-led future, colleges are also preparing themselves. They are doing this, or plan to do so, by focusing on curriculum enhancement, collaborating with tech giants on research-based projects and learning, and offering specialised undergraduate and graduate courses in AI, Machine Learning and Data Science fields.

According to the data revealed by the report, 63 per cent of colleges have taken more than one step towards preparing for an AI-led future.

Meanwhile, corporates are also preparing for AI by prioritising up-skilling their employees, bringing in fresh talent from outside to cover major gaps in their talent pool, investing in infrastructure, automation, data preparedness, and more. AI-led solutions are being integrated at all stages of their operations, including HR and hiring processes.

"60 per cent corporates expect candidates to be Gen-AI ready during the placement process," the report added.