Today, and every day, it feels like we can't keep up with the rapid changes happening in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Governments and corporate leaders are constantly experimenting with new technologies to solve their challenges—whether in healthcare, finance, HR, or robotics.

However, with these developments come concerns about AI's potential negative impacts and misuse. In the near future, we might see AI be used for cyberwarfare.

To address these concerns and control AI experiments, the United Nations' multi-stakeholder High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence has released its final report, "Governing AI for Humanity." This report offers seven key recommendations for the global development, governance, and responsible use of AI.

An international scientific panel on AI: A scientific panel that will release yearly reports on AI trends, risks, and opportunities, ensuring a global consensus on AI issues and gaps that need more research. It will also publish quarterly insights on how AI can help achieve SDGs, focusing on under-served areas.

Policy dialogue on AI governance: Twice a year, world governments and stakeholders will come together to share best practices and address AI governance challenges. These dialogues will focus on ensuring AI development respects human rights, fostering international cooperation, and discussing major AI incidents.

AI Standards Exchange: A platform for experts from different sectors to collaborate on global AI standards. This exchange will focus on creating universal benchmarks for evaluating and improving AI systems, while also identifying gaps where new standards are needed.

Capacity development network: A network of global AI centers providing tools, data, and expertise to help under-resourced regions and innovators. It will offer online educational opportunities, training, and support to researchers and social entrepreneurs, especially those aiming to use AI for the public good.

Global fund for AI: A fund to bridge the AI divide, ensuring that nations with fewer resources can access the technology, computing power, and expertise necessary for AI development. The fund will also support safe and trustworthy AI practices, focusing on projects aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Global AI Data Framework: The UN Commission on International Trade Law and other international organizations will outline definitions, principles, and common standards for global governance of AI training data, ensuring diversity and accountability. It will promote transparent data practices, support local AI ecosystems, and facilitate the exchange of anonymized data for AI model development.

AI office within the Secretariat: A new AI office will be established within the Secretariat to coordinate all these efforts, reporting and advising the UN Secretary-General and fostering partnerships with key stakeholders including technology companies, civil society, and academia, on emerging AI issues. This office will serve as the central hub for managing AI initiatives within the UN system.

The advisory body was initially proposed in 2020 and formed in October 2023 as part of the United Nations Secretary-General's Roadmap for Digital Cooperation. We will see its outcomes in the near future. However, AI in war fields will be the deadliest invention of human beings.