A Strong Financial Grip

Grip is a platform for curated investment opportunities beyond stocks, fixed deposits and gold. They had noticed a clear gap that could be filled if retail investors found a trustworthy platform that would create such investment opportunities, make them accessible and also allow users to track and manage these investments. And this is where Grip came into the picture. They helped users discover regulated, rated and listed investment opportunities across the riskreward spectrum on one single platform.

Tech wise they are a cuttingedge, web-based platform, with a mobile app in the making, seamlessly melding the power of NodeJS, Flutter, ReactJS, Native cloud technologies and advanced machine learning models. As a result of NodeJS's asynchronous, event-driven architecture, Grip's backend can handle an enormous number of transactions and user requests in a short amount of time. For the frontend, Flutter and ReactJS are powerful libraries and UI frameworks that enable them to build visually stunning and responsive interfaces that captivate users.

Prioritising the safety of their users' data and transactions, they have implemented stringent security measures and protocols to fortify the platform. As a result, they are working towards obtaining ISO 27001 certification, an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems. Founded in 2020, Grip is in the early stages of their journey as a fintech platform. Currently, they are consciously building the platform and solving for profitability. They have seen stable growth in terms of customer acquisition from channels such as referrals, long term distribution partners and are doubling down on these as focus areas to grow their community of over 2.5 Lakh+ registered investors. Grip's experience of being the first Fintech platform to list a securitized debt instrument on the National Stock Exchange was positive and the support and encouragement they received from regulatory bodies and agencies was overwhelming.

"Overall, working in a sector that is largely regulated by the government can be a positive experience if companies adopt an approach of honesty, transparency, and upholding regulations that prioritise the interests of retail investors. It is essential to work closely with regulatory bodies and agencies to create investment opportunities that benefit investors and the economy as a whole, " said Aggarwal. Nikhil learnt to understand the needs and pain points of target customers is critical for building a successful fintech enterprise. Conducting user research and gathering feedback through surveys and polls can help you build a product that solves real problems for your users. But what about their expansion plans?

"We are aiming to act as catalysts for alternative investments for 1 million portfolios over the next 5 years," Aggarwal informed us.