You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Just when OpenAI's chatGPT was shy of completing a year of existence—amid a back-and-forth leadership controversy—Sam Altman returned as the chief executive officer at OpenAI with a new interim board in tow.

What followed has been a year full of partnerships, product launches, and the ever-unavoidable backlash and clash.

Let's take a walk down the memory lane to celebrate the second birthday of the AI buddy-