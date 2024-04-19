You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

OneVerse Gaming Acquires Online Poker Site PokerSaint This is OneVerse's fourth acquisition. Previously, it acquired BatBall11, Calling Station, and Spartan Poker.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Metaverse and gaming technology platform OneVerse Gaming announced that it has acquired online poker site PokerSaint.

This is OneVerse's fourth acquisition. It had previously acquired BatBall11, Calling Station, and Spartan Poker.

The acquisition will help OneVerse to strengthen its market position and broaden its product portfolio.

"This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategic vision and growth objectives," said Paul Micheal, CEO of OneVerse Gaming. "Poker Saint's pioneering gaming strategies and fair market position make them an ideal addition to OneVerse Gaming as we seek to expand our player base and boost shareholder value over the long term."

Founder of PokerSaint, Kshitij Anilkumar, said, "This partnership will enhance our ability to innovate and expand, bringing unparalleled experiences to our users. With OneVerse's resources and our deep understanding of the poker community, we are set to revolutionise the online poker industry."

PokerSaint was founded by Kshitij Anilkumar, Archit Narayan, and Arvind Balakrishna. It claims to offer variations like Texas Holdem, Omaha, and Run it Twice.

The company mentioned that the integration of PokerSaint's innovative practices with OneVerse's robust technological framework promises to elevate the online gaming experience, offering state-of-the-art, player-centric poker games and services.

"The combined entity will focus on expanding its market reach and engaging with diverse gaming communities, setting new benchmarks in the industry," Anilkumar added.
