A tech-enabled and affordable specialty coffee chain brand, today announced an investment of $2 million in Seed funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners. The round was also supported by 100X .VC, Panthera Peak, OTP Venture Partners and other angel investors. The funds will be used to further enhance abCoffee's tech stack, expand its product range, and make its affordable specialty coffee more accessible across India through its retail grab and go outlets.

"This investment will enable us to accelerate our growth and bring our unique coffee experience to more neighborhoods across India. In the coming 8-12 months, we keep the same momentum of growth; ensuring people are at heart of everything and bring the abCoffee's specialty coffees to India's new neighborhoods," said Abhijeet Anand, founder and CEO, abCoffee.

abCoffee was founded in 2022 with a mission to democratize specialty coffee by making it more accessible. The company offers a wide variety of freshly brewed coffees at affordable prices, sourced from the leading farms in Chikmagalur and roasted to perfection to suit the Indian palate.

"We believe abCoffee has got the right balance of premium coffee at the right pricing. With its asset light and capital lean approach abCoffee is uniquely positioned to build a pan India affordable coffee chain. The initial traction in Mumbai/Delhi across their numerous outlets has been phenomenal and the next 8-12 months promises to be extremely exciting. We are delighted to back abCoffee" Nikhil Bhandarkar, founder and MD, Panthera Peak Capital