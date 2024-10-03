The wellness-driven personal care brand aims to use the fresh funds to enhance marketing, expand brand reach, and diversify products, including pure-grade essential oils in creams, mists, and shower gels.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Holistic aromatherapy-based wellness brand Secret Alchemist has announced actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its new co-founder. Alongside this announcement, the brand has also raised USD 500,000 in seed funding, led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). Notable investors Siddharth Shah, founder of Pharmeasy, and Rishubh Satiya, founder of Plix, also participated in the round.

The newly secured funds will be utilised to enhance Secret Alchemist's marketing strategies, boost brand awareness, and expand its customer reach. The company also plans to diversify its product offerings by including pure-grade essential oils in forms like creams, mists, and shower gels.

"At Secret Alchemist, our vision is to make aromatherapy an essential part of everyday wellness," said Ankita Thadani, Co-founder of Secret Alchemist. "We aim to educate and inspire more people about the transformative healing properties of essential oils through purpose-driven personal care products. Samantha's personal journey with aromatherapy perfectly aligns with our philosophy of addressing wellness at its roots. Together, we plan to expand our product line, invest in brand building, and deepen our impact in the personal care industry," she added.

Founded by Sumi Thadani and now led by Ankita Thadani, Akash Valia, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Secret Alchemist focuses on aromatherapy-driven wellness solutions. Their products are made from natural, sustainable, and non-toxic ingredients, grounded in Ayurvedic principles. The brand aims to address modern lifestyle issues such as stress and anxiety through its innovative, cruelty-free offerings.

Samantha Prabhu, Co-founder of Secret Alchemist, shared, "Aromatherapy became an unexpected source of comfort and healing for me during my personal wellness journey. I discovered the incredible power of essential oils and wanted to share that with the world. I'm proud to be part of this journey."

Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO of Inflection Point Ventures, added, "The beauty segment in India saw a surge in the '90s, which unfortunately brought unrealistic standards. Secret Alchemist is redefining this by promoting mindful, affordable products that encourage well-being and relaxation."