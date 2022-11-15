Adidas Features NFT Character In FIFA World Cup Advertisement

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a recent promotional trailer, Adidas included its Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) character, Indigo Herz, along with ace footballers Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema.

Lionel Messi in a scene from the ad

Herz was shown on a cereal box of 'Indigoooooals' which depicted that Benzema eats goals for breakfast. British rapper Stormzy narrated the video and also made a cameo at the end of the video as the one driving the players to the tournament.

Adidas had bought Indigo Herz, also known as BAYC #8774, in September 2021 for 46 Ethereum. In a way, this shows us what the future of advertising will involve, with large brands using their NFT products in their marketing campaigns. The Metaverse is set to become the new playground for advertisers, with courses about advertising through Web3 platforms, creating NFTs and the like mushrooming all over the world. Currently, however, their progress seems to be caught in a fix, with thousands being fired from various companies involved in them, most prominent being 11,000 people being fired from Meta.

The founding company behind BAYC, Yuga Labs, gives holders intellectual property rights so that they can use the characters for commercial purposes.

This gives Adidas the right to utilize their Ape NFT in both physical and digital products, whether it be for sports jerseys or shoes. This isn't a first instance when a Bored Ape has been part of a campaign or advertisement. Bored & Hungry, California based restaurant also adopted Bored Ape #6184 to promote its menu and for advertising.