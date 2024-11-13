Apple is also planning to release its own smart glasses, with an anticipated launch date in 2027

Emerging technologies are taking center stage in consumer products, from smart watches to smart glasses. Following the global tech giant Meta, the Chinese company Baidu is set to launch its AI-powered smart glasses at its annual event in Shanghai next week.

According to media reports, Baidu's AI assistant glasses will feature built-in cameras for capturing photos and videos and will support voice interactions. The glasses will integrate with Baidu Maps and its online encyclopedia. Baidu's hardware division, Xiaodu, developed the technology for these glasses, which are expected to cost less than Meta's USD 299 model—sales may begin as early as 2025.

At the conference, Li Ying, head of Xiaodu, stated that the glasses would "become a personal assistant," offering functions like video recording, music playback, and sharing health information, such as calorie consumption.

Baidu is not alone in this pursuit; several Chinese companies are experimenting with AI-driven products for daily life. Some have already introduced AI cameras with open-ear audio.

In October 2024, Meta and Ray-Ban launched the second generation of their smart glasses, featuring a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a five-mic system, and open-ear speakers. To remain competitive in the AI-powered glasses market, Apple is also planning to release its own smart glasses, with an anticipated launch date in 2027.